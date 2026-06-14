Antarctic Sapiens 🇦🇶

Antarctic Sapiens 🇦🇶

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Michael Gease's avatar
Michael Gease
Jun 14

It’s a complicated planet. Europe may freeze while the rest of the planet warms. Flip, rinse, and repeat. While scientists and politicians play blind men and the elephant.

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Wayne Stiles's avatar
Wayne Stiles
Jun 16

Your research and reports are much needed in the wake of Richard Crim's death. I always enjoyed his "climate for dummies" although some criticized him on format and readability. No problem here. The piss-poor comment response reflects the sad stats from the Guardian article you mentioned. The climate will come as a surprise to the vast majority but who will they blame? Themselves? Not likely.

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