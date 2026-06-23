Antarctic Sapiens 🇦🇶

Antarctic Sapiens 🇦🇶

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Michael Gease's avatar
Michael Gease
Jun 23

Climate scientists arguing about Jim Hansen’s predictions is like the difference between saying “the sky is falling” vs. “the sky is coming down.”

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Theodore Rethers's avatar
Theodore Rethers
Jun 23

I grew up in a world where the cold hard facts of science were enough, My theory, one of many is that the nutrient pulses that fall across the broader ocean are now naturally decaying faster than biological uptake and Sulphur from ships has been masking this decline and the associated decline in albedo due to overfishing. I wrote a few short AI assisted pieces on this and how we can track these pulses and preemptively enhance the biological activity for much better uptake. Much safer than straight out ocean fertilization and much cheaper than fish farming by orders of magnitude. Thanks for you free access and all your work.

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