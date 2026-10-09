The heat pump clicks on behind my kitchen wall in Gällivare. On my laptop, I’m looking at two tabs and two headlines at the same time.

One is mine. In February, I wrote that the energy transition is a story we tell while we keep burning more and more fossil fuels. And I had the charts to back it up. The world now gets about 50 percent more electricity from coal and gas than it did in 2005. Coal set a record in 2024. Gas set one in 2025.

The other headline came out in April. Last year, clean power grew faster than demand for electricity, and fossil generation fell a fraction of a percent. That was only the fifth year this century it didn’t rise. China and India have driven much of the growth in coal power over the past twenty years. But last year, they both burned less coal to make electricity. Neither country had done that since 2000.

Clean power growth outpaced global electricity demand last year, with solar alone supplying three-quarters of the increase in demand (Source: EMBER )

Every number in my February piece was right. I still got it wrong.

It took me a while to understand what I’d missed. The answer was in a photograph I’d never thought to take.

The coal plant that was never built

Before-and-after stories come in pairs. Think of a gym ad, the kitchen renovation, the glacier in 1920 and the glacier now. My February piece was a pair like that: the world’s power plants in 2005, and the same plants twenty years later, bigger, hungrier, with more coal in the bunkers than ever.

The pair hides a third picture, the one nobody takes: what the world would look like if no wind turbines or solar panels had been built since 2005. Everything else stays the same: the same people using the same air conditioners, data centers, and electric buses.

Climate scientist Zeke Hausfather tried to picture that world. He froze wind and solar at their 2005 output in every country on Earth, let demand and hydro and nuclear power follow their real paths, and filled the gap with each country’s own mix of coal, gas and oil. In that world, the power sector would have emitted 16.9 billion tonnes of carbon dioxide last year instead of 13.2. The difference, 3.7 billion tonnes in a single year, is about three-quarters of everything the United States emitted. So it’s like the US stopped burning three out of every four units of fuel and kept them off. Across two decades the missing smoke adds up to 23 billion tonnes, and sixty percent of that total came in just the last five years.

For years, economists studying whether cleaner electricity replaces dirty fossil-fuel electricity found little effect. One influential study put it at less than a tenth of a unit of fossil electricity displaced for every unit of clean. That number was the floor I was standing on in February. A later study, with forty countries and better statistics, found wind and solar push out coal and oil almost one for one. It also explained why the old studies saw so little. In a country where demand keeps climbing, displacement doesn’t look like a coal plant shutting down. It looks like a coal plant that never gets built.

You can’t take a photo of a power plant that was never built. That’s why it didn’t show up in my charts.

My own corner of the third photo is awkward

Sweden burns almost no fossil fuel for electricity, so the turbines going up across the north have no coal plant here to replace. Hausfather’s model treats Europe as one connected grid, so northern wind pushes out coal and gas in Germany and Poland instead. The heat pump behind my wall is part of a trade I never see: the smokestack it shuts down stands more than a thousand kilometers south and has no idea I exist.

I went looking for the hole in all this, because I’ve been the person pointing at the growing pile, and I know the objections by heart. Nobody can visit a world without the turbines, so nobody can check it. If every missing kilowatt-hour had come from gas, the avoided total drops to 15 billion tonnes; if it had all come from coal, it climbs to 30 billion. Cheap electricity can also lead people to use more power, but that effect would have to be enormous to explain twenty years of rising demand. And fossil carbon dioxide still hit another record in 2025.

Each objection lowers the estimate, but none brings it close to zero.

Even the low end is a lot.

Then I saw the number that almost sent me back to my February argument.

After twenty years of building wind turbines and solar panels, and keeping billions of tonnes of carbon out of the air, the estimated effect on Earth’s temperature in 2025 is only about 0.002°C (0.0036°F). The whole achievement fits fifty times inside a single 0.1°C (0.18°F) step on the thermometer in your bathroom cabinet.

If all that carbon was kept out of the air, where did the cooling go?

Every lake we saved

A fisheries officer on Sweden’s west coast keeps finding dead fish in lakes where salmon and trout used to thrive. He tests it. The pH is very low. The water has turned acidic. Ulf Lundin, out of Uddevalla, picks up the phone and calls a soil scientist named Svante Odén for help.

Odén has been collecting rain from across Scandinavia for years. He goes back to his numbers with Lundin’s question and finds the answer falling out of the sky: sulfur from chimneys in Britain and mainland Europe was drifting over Sweden and making the rain acidic. In October 1967, he does something unusual for a scientist at the time. He publishes it in a newspaper.

And Sweden took the discovery to the international stage. Ahead of the 1972 UN environment conference in Stockholm, the government commissioned a case study on sulfur pollution crossing borders and put meteorologist Bert Bolin in charge of it.

At least 18,000 Swedish lakes, about one in five, had gone acid. By the 1990s, helicopters and pontoon boats were spreading about 200,000 tonnes of powdered limestone a year over 7,500 lakes, something like ten thousand truckloads of rock poured into the water every year so the fish could come back. Europe signed a treaty to tackle cross-border air pollution in 1979. Power stations bolted scrubbers onto their chimneys. Sulfur emissions fell, and Swedish lakes began to recover.

The outcome of emission control of SO2, NOx, and NH3 between 1990 and 2010 presented as maps on exceedance of critical loads of acidity. Such maps have played an important role for illustrating outcomes of future policies as well as of actions taken (Source: Acid rain and air pollution: 50 years of progress in environmental science and policy )

But sulfur had a second job.

The same tiny droplets that turned the lakes acid also hung in the air and bounced sunlight back to space. Sulfur haze cools the planet. So every coal plant ran two machines at once: one warming the world for centuries with carbon, one shading it for a few weeks at a time with smoke. As long as the plant burns, the haze hides part of the heat. Shut the plant down and the shade rains out within weeks. But the carbon stays put for the next couple hundred years.

That’s where the cooling went.

The coal plants that wind and solar replaced would have added carbon and haze together, and for now the two nearly cancel on the thermometer. Once that extra haze would have washed out, the avoided warming settles at about 0.01°C (0.018°F) by 2035, and it keeps growing for as long as the turbines turn. The cooling haze lasted exactly as long as the polluting smoke.

The world is now running the same experiment at scale. In 2020, new shipping rules cut the sulfur allowed in ship fuel from 3.5 to 0.5 percent. The long white scars that cargo ships drew in the clouds, visible from orbit since the 1960s, thinned out in every major shipping lane. Cleaner fuel delivered two to three years of warming at once, about 0.046°C (0.08°F) across the 2020s: an accidental geoengineering termination shock. Over the same years, China and its neighbors cut their sulfate emissions by three-quarters. A clearer sky likely drove most of the speed-up in global warming since 2010, around 0.07°C (0.13°F).

Average annual reduction in the mass of anthropogenic SO2 emissions (Source: IMO2020 Regulations Accelerate Global Warming by up to 3 Years in UKESM1 )

Scientists still disagree about the exact amount, and the estimates have wide margins of error. But the effect is not zero.

The haze never cooled anything for free. Air pollution from fossil fuels still kills an estimated 5.1 million people a year, close to the whole population of Norway, every year. The shade came out of their lungs.

So the thermometer can also give a misleading picture, at least for now. In February I measured the transition against 2005 and found it failing. If I’d measured it against the planet’s temperature, I might have reached the same conclusion, and for a reason I’d never have guessed. In both cases, the progress showed up in things that never happened: a coal plant that was never built, haze that never formed, and a lake that never died.

A small boat moves across a lake. It rides low in the water, with a hose spraying a wide stream of gray limestone mixed with lake water. The water turns cloudy behind it, and the engine hums. Sweden still treats lakes this way, though less often than before, because there’s less acid rain.

The boat heads back to shore. The milky water settles. A brook trout swims through a lake where fish once couldn’t live.

When something bad never happens, there’s often no dramatic moment to show it. The lake gets healthier, but there’s no visible “before and after” picture, so progress can look like nothing changed, just like a photo that nobody took.

M.