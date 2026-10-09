Antarctic Sapiens 🇦🇶

Antarctic Sapiens 🇦🇶

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bil's avatar
bil
Oct 10

Cheerful little soul that I am, I look at the shit we are in, and the mountain of shit that is on order, and I am pretty convinced we are all screwed. The only question is, which of the ten or so armageddons will do for us all.

Given the inadequacy of our leaders to do anything but make excuses, please don't call me a pessimist, I'm a realist.

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Bacchus's avatar
Bacchus
Oct 9

Thermal swing. Heat in, turn off burner, heat still climbs before falling off.

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