El Niño 1,000

Rain pours off the church roof. It has been raining for days in San Pedro de Lambayeque, a town in the desert that rarely sees any. The adobe walls soak up so much water that they start to crumble. The priest, Roque de Cezuela, stands in the doorway with his cassock wet to the knee and watches the sky pour down bucket after bucket. The plaza is a lake. A boy wades across it holding a chicken over his head. Mud has buried the old Taymi canal, built by the Inca, so completely that nobody can tell where it used to run. In Túcume, a day’s walk to the north, one witness will later swear the town became the sea.

Someone in the street yells that the wall is about to fall. Cezuela doesn’t turn around. He hears the church come down behind him the way a loaded cart tips over, slow and then all at once, and the smell of wet lime fills the square.

Months later, local leaders from the valleys tell a Spanish notary what happened: forty days of rain, maize rotting in storage, rats as big as cats, and a thousand people dead in Lambayeque alone. They aren’t trying to write history. They’re asking to get back the taxes they paid before the flood, and they need witnesses to make their case.

That’s why the first detailed account of a massive El Niño in the Americas survived: people needed to prove they had paid a tax before the 1578 disaster.

Four hundred and forty-eight years later, the Pacific is warming again in a powerful El Niño. Scientists agree it’s unusually strong, but they’re still debating how to compare it with past events, including those linked to adobe churches collapsing in floods.

Press tare on the Pacific

Put a bowl on a kitchen scale, and the scale counts the bowl’s weight. Press tare, and it resets to zero. After that, it measures only what you pour in. But if you tare the scale with one bowl and then use a heavier bowl, the scale counts some of that extra weight as flour, and the cake comes out wrong.

The Pacific has two scales running this year.

On the old one, the El Niño now building across the equator passed the 2015 record on 20 September and kept climbing to about 3.4°C (6.1°F) above normal, with the models pointing toward 4°C (7.2°F) by the end of the year. That’s a stretch of ocean more than twice the size of my country, Argentina, sitting at the temperature of a heated pool: in June its surface already averaged 29.17°C (84.5°F). On that scale, the likeliest outcome is the strongest El Niño in a thousand years.

This year vs every year since 1982 · ONI (Niño 3.4) (Source: Climate Dashboard )

On the second scale, the one the US government has used officially since February, September 2026 reads +2.08°C (3.7°F). The record on that scale still belongs to January 1983, at +2.50°C (4.5°F). Both measures use the same water and the same satellites. Yet in August, their readings differed by 0.8°C (1.4°F), a bigger gap than the one between a “strong” and a “very strong” El Niño.

This year vs every year since 1982 · RONI (relative Niño 3.4) (Source: Climate Dashboard )

The difference comes down to when you reset the scale. The old index, ONI, weighs the El Niño region against its own 30-year average, which means it pressed tare on a bowl it weighed years ago. Meanwhile, the bowl kept getting heavier: the whole tropical ocean has warmed underneath every El Niño and every La Niña. So in February, NOAA switched to RONI, which compares the El Niño region with the wider tropical ocean to account for that warming. The agency made it official on 1 February and rescored every event back to 1950. The 2023–24 El Niño, which felt enormous, shrank from 2.1°C to 1.5°C (3.8°F to 2.7°F) overnight.

At first, that might look like the US government is playing down the climate story, and with this administration, that wouldn’t be a surprise. But resetting the scale helps show how much warmer the El Niño region is than the water around it, separate from the warming across the whole tropics. Weather responds to how much warmer one patch of the Pacific is than the surrounding water. That contrast is what bends the jet stream, drowns the coast of Peru and dries out Borneo. The bowl’s extra weight is the wider warming of the ocean.

Multi-model median Niño 3.4 forecast from each month’s initializations, March through October 2026, compared with observed monthly values (NOAA CPC). (Source: Climate Dashboard )

Some scientists question this new way of measuring things. When an El Niño grows big enough to heat a broad swath of the tropics itself, subtracting the tropics subtracts part of the event, like a scale that counts some of the flour as bowl because it spilled over the rim.

And these modern measurements can’t tell us what happened centuries ago, before anyone owned a scale.

A tax complaint is a thermometer

A tree in a place where El Niño shifts the rain grows a fat ring in a wet year and a thin one in a dry year, and a forest of old trees is a rain gauge that runs for centuries. Two researchers at Columbia gathered 544 tree-ring records from around the Pacific rim and rebuilt winter ocean temperatures back to the year 1100. Their trees put the biggest El Niños of recent decades at or near the top of the past thousand years.

PC1 (a) and ELI (b) series based on the R15 and R11 ENSO reconstructions. Overall warming in recent decades is indicated by smooth polynomial curves. (Source: Tree Rings Reveal ENSO in the Last Millennium )

But the trees have a blind spot, and it’s in the worst possible place.

The method couldn’t reconstruct the coast of Peru and Ecuador at all, because nothing grows there that remembers El Niño: it’s a desert. The one stretch of sea the trees can’t see is the one that gave the phenomenon its name. In 1892, a Peruvian naval captain born in the port of Paita wrote that local sailors called the warm current that showed up each year the “corriente del Niño”, because it arrived after around the feast of the Christ child. Fishermen had named it long before instruments would measure it.

Written records helped fill the gap where the trees went blind. In 1987, three researchers combed through chronicles, church records and ship logs written in five languages. They listed 47 strong El Niños off South America since the 1500s. Their list became the standard reference, but later historians found that some events may never have happened: a rainy year in a letter isn’t always an El Niño. The written archive sees what hurts somebody important enough to write it down. In 1578 that meant tribute.

And every archive goes blind at its edges. One timeline combining evidence from trees, corals, ice and documents rates the 1997–98 El Niño, one of the two monsters of the century, as “weak.” Only one of its three witness records was still running that year; the others stopped before the event began. The same list rates 2002, a moderate year, as “extreme,” on the testimony of a single witness.

The archive that runs longest is the one nobody files under science

The Klamath people of Oregon tell a story about the eruption that formed Crater Lake about 7,700 years ago. In their account, the ground shook first. Early geological maps showed no earthquake. Later, a lidar survey found previously unmapped faults west of the crater, buried under ash from the eruption. If those faults moved together, they could have caused a magnitude-7 earthquake. The geologist who made the original map wrote the study and still says the timing is an open question. The story got there first, and the instruments are still catching up.

People’s memories can help with other changes, too. Researchers recently asked 1,434 people in ten Indigenous and local communities across three continents which birds were common when they were young and which are common now. In the 1940s, the typical bird people remembered weighed more than 1,500 grams, about a bag and a half of flour. Today it’s around 535 grams, the weight of a crow. No satellite was watching those villages in 1940. People’s memories were.

I wish all these records agreed, but they don’t. Even the tree-ring study nearly changed their testimony on the stand. In a 2024 draft, the authors wrote that their reconstruction showed the Pacific warming overall but no clear increase in El Niño’s swings: heavier bowl, same fruitThe published version, months later, found evidence for a recent increase in El Niño activity, a different verdict once the analysis was finished.

If one witness can wobble that much on the key question, it needs a second witness that can’t be tared at all.

What fell from the sky

A dead coral boulder lies on a Galápagos shoreline, bleached and pitted, as a researcher leans into a gas-powered drill. The core comes out with rings, much like a tree trunk. Each band is a year, and the coral’s chemistry shows how warm the water was as it grew. Some of these fossils are 4,500 years old. The oldest in the new study grew around 1130.

Corals don’t need anyone to reset a scale for them. They track how much ocean temperatures rise and fall over 20-year periods, each one with its own starting point. And since 1984, temperature swings around the Galápagos have been 36.5% larger than in the eight centuries before 1850, and the published analysis links that increase to stronger El Niños.

Top : peak monthly Niño 3.4 anomaly of every El Niño since 1877, each measured against its own era’s climatology (NOAA OISST from 1982, HadISST reconstruction earlier) as well as the 2026–27 forecast median and 10–90% range of member peaks. Middle : winter (December–February) Niño 3.4 reconstructed from tree rings by Cook and Cane (2024) , 1100–2000, relative to 1871–2000, with instrumental winters overlaid in blue and the 2026–27 winter forecast (median and 10–90% range of members). Bottom : 20-year running variability of interannual sea surface temperature from Galápagos corals, from Figure 2 of Cole et al. (2026) . Each mark is one coral record (circles: oxygen isotopes; triangles: strontium/calcium), showing the mean and range of its 20-year variability. (Source: Climate Brink )

The new way of measuring El Niño was supposed to make it look smaller, and it did. But it also showed that the whole ocean has warmed. Even on the new scale, NOAA gives 83% odds that October through December will be stronger than any El Niño since 1950. The number is still higher than the 1983 record.

Back in January, Peru’s forecasters, who weigh the coastal sea the trees can’t see, expected a “weak” event. By September they warned of a coastal El Niño of “extraordinary” magnitude, running into May.

A notary in Trujillo writes down what a leader from Túcume swears: his town was the sea, the rain lasted 40 days, the maize crop was lost, and the church collapsed. The people had already paid their taxes and wanted them returned. The notary writes it all, because the law needs a record. It’s one of the oldest records of what happened on this coast. No one reset the scale. It recorded the rain as it fell.

It’s the oldest scale on this coast, and it only weighed what fell from the sky.