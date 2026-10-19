Antarctic Sapiens 🇦🇶

Antarctic Sapiens 🇦🇶

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Kara Kane's avatar
Kara Kane
Oct 19

Wow your El Niño information is impressive. I’ve lived in Tucson AZ since the late 1970s and remember the flooding of 1984. It took out bridges! National news referred to Tucson as an island in the desert. We have massive washes that were over flowing. Land and homes were swept away. So if you would like to see our potentially overflowing washes, I’ll send you pics. The info about measuring changes is very interesting. Again thank you for covering this El Niño and educating me.

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