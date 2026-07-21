Antarctic Sapiens 🇦🇶

Antarctic Sapiens 🇦🇶

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Karen's avatar
Karen
12h

What about the fires in America that affect Canada? Who in America should be paying g them?

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4 replies by Ricky Lanusse 🇦🇶 and others
Stan Kopacz's avatar
Stan Kopacz
9h

Trump is essentially a New Yorker, no matter where he goes. He lived and, in what’s left of his mind, still lives in that bubble, that pocket universe, multiple steps removed from nature. His idea of nature is a golf course. I have only 3/4 acre of forest in my back yard. The idea of sweeping the floor of it is ridiculous. It would also cause harm to all types of living things. I would have time for nothing else. At best, we surf nature. We don’t control it. It took 150 years of our constant massive effort to screw up our atmosphere, and now it’s the atmosphere’s turn to screw with us.

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