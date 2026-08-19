Antarctic Sapiens 🇦🇶

Antarctic Sapiens 🇦🇶

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ayfkmomg's avatar
ayfkmomg
9h

Just stop sucking off the fucking Devil. You went decades without AI. THERE IS NO EXCUSE!

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Geoffrey Deihl's avatar
Geoffrey Deihl
9h

As usual, a well-written article. Yeah, okay, I get it, our personal impact from running an AI assist is small compared to other bad habits you delineate. And I am well aware of the carbon guilt blame game designed to falsely shift the blame of our burning planet on the consumer rather than industry. However, using this technology—stolen intellectual property designed to replace us—is repugnant to me.

Altman, Musk, and the like may have the guns, but I am not going to willingly hand them the bullets to shoot me.

The fact that AI is being used to better harvest remaining viable oil deposits in itself makes me puke.

And I have to wonder about the search information yielded, each version of AI bent to the particular biases of its owner.

I find your logic in this article contradictory at best. Disappointing.

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