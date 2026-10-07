Mother has the TV on with the sound off, the way she likes it, and the map on the screen has a fat red smear across the Pacific. The kettle is still going while she nods at the screen.

“Hmmm, this El Niño again. They’re saying it’s going to be enormous.”

“It is.”

“So it’ll rain here.” A statement, with a question folded inside it. She wants to know about her garden.

“Probably. That’s roughly what the models say.”

“And where does it come from, this thing? Is it like a storm that gets stuck? Something up there,” she waves her hands at the ceiling, “that just sits over us for months?”

I open my mouth to say no, and then I stop, because I don’t want to explain it the way I’d explain it to a colleague, and I’m not sure I can explain it any other way. The kettle clicks off.

“It’s not in the sky,” I say. “It’s in the water.”

“What water? We’re eight hundred kilometres and a mountain range away from the sea.”

Which caught me off guard because it is the right question, one that took science until the 1960s to answer.

So, after pouring the coffee and pausing the TV, here is the version I gave her, with the parts I looked up afterwards to make sure my explanation was accurate.

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