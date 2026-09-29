Antarctic Sapiens 🇦🇶

Antarctic Sapiens 🇦🇶

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longletters
Sep 29

What does that mean, pay for an ordinary year? I don't find anyone saying that.

Something about the airline disaster mitigation is relevant to our current administration though. And indeed probably the one before, because it was techies behind Kamala Harris, too.

The tech industry is in charge right now because that's where all the nouveau super riche are. They are used to extremely sloppy and immaterial ways of approaching "building" "things". In fact they aren't "tech" they're just software and marketing, even in "biotech".

They all use a no-process method called "agile" or something close to it, which wasn't suitable for life at risk projects even when it was first conceived of, before it became "do things sloppy and use marketing to paper over the gaps".

Life at risk projects, like airliners, are supposed to use waterfall process, in which everything is spec'd out beforehand, and even the specs go through quality control before anything is built. The tests get tested. Etc.

"Agile" even in its most rigorous form is supposed to be an adaptive, modular way of designing that allows for fast transitions (ahem, "pivots") and getting something out the door fast: time to market. What gets out the door, if that happens and wasn't vaporware, is usually something small and lean and nothing like the rich and powerful forms that the human analog world created. Also, gaps in the product design are worked out on the "user base". Only what they really need gets built, if marketing can't persuade them that they don't need it.

In the real world, lots of these attempts made stupid software and unviable bio products and the companies never made anything more than some people temporarily employed and maybe some IPO millionaires before the stock tanked and the company disappeared.

Excite@Home.

These people who think this way about "engineering" are now in charge of prioritizing infrastructure and training ICE and basically making national scope decisions that require valuing and serving human life as a primary condition.

Good luck to us.

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