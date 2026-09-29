It’s peak season in my Patagonian hometown, and the snow keeps falling. It piles up on the busiest corner in town and on the roof that shades a shop everyone knows. Then the whole roof comes crashing down, landing in a heap between the door and the street. Six people are inside, customers and staff. Volunteer firefighters cut through the wreckage to get them out. Nobody’s hurt.

Reports point two ways: the age of the structure and the weight of the recent snowfall. No engineer has settled the question. But the town does have a number for how much snow a roof should hold. Since 2005, Argentina’s building code has set it at 250 kilos per square metre, about three adults standing shoulder to shoulder on every square metre, all winter long.

But that number isn’t the average winter.

Pay for an ordinary, build for the terrible

If you built a roof for the average winter, the snow would beat it every other year. That’s what “average” means. So no one does that. Argentina’s snow code tells engineers to prepare for a snowfall with a 2% chance of happening in any given year. It’s the kind of winter that may come once every fifty years, the one grandparents still talk about over dinner. A roof built to that standard can shrug off a normal winter for decades.

We use the same rule when people’s savings are at stake. European law requires an insurer to keep enough money on hand to survive the worst year in two hundred, a year that comes around roughly once every three human lifetimes. Aviation is clearer: the worse a failure is, the rarer it’s allowed to be. A failure that could bring down an airliner must be extremely improbable, around once in a billion flight hours. That’s one plane flying nonstop for 114,000 years without such a failure.

Every structure we trust with human lives follows the same rule: pay for an ordinary year and build for the terrible one.

Then there’s the structure all of us live under. The carbon budgets behind net-zero promises give us a 50%, or at best 66%, chance of keeping warming below 1.5°C (2.7°F) or 2°C (3.6°F). That’s like building a roof with a coin toss of surviving the weight it was meant to hold. No one would give their savings to an insurer with a fifty-fifty chance of going broke. Yet that’s the kind of risk our climate plans accept.

And the newest famous number after the death of the 1.5°C chimera, the 2.9°C (5.2°F) of warming by 2100 the world is supposedly headed for, is not a forecast. It comes from a scenario that assumes the climate policies in place in 2025 never change, and the people who designed it say it shouldn’t be read as the most likely future. It’s the middle of a what-if, yet we hang it on the wall like a thermometer.

The comforting thought is that uncertainty cuts both ways. Maybe the planet will respond better than the middle estimate suggests. Maybe. But an engineer can’t design a roof around “maybe,” because the two sides of the risk don’t weigh the same

A winter lighter than expected costs nothing (well, at least not to the homeowner). A winter heavier than expected puts the roof on the sidewalk.

There is no clean number

If you followed climate news ten years ago, you may remember the frightening numbers at the high end: 4°C (7.2°F), 5°C (9°F), a cooked planet by the end of the century if nothing changed. Those numbers came from a scenario called RCP8.5. But it was created as an unlikely worst case, yet much of the research called it “business as usual.” Their point was that overstating the extreme can make the problem seem hopeless. And when people think a problem is hopeless, they stop trying.

They were right, and the world, for once, got some good news. The gap between that old worst case and today’s path is 1.7°C (3.1°F). About 0.7°C (1.3°F) of that gap comes from carbon the world chose not to burn. The rest comes from scientists recognizing that the old worst-case was never likely in the first place.

The obvious suspicion is that all the good news improved the middle estimate while leaving the range untouched. For four decades, the best estimate for how much the planet warms when atmospheric CO₂ doubles stayed at 1.5°C to 4.5°C (2.7°F to 8.1°F) from the late 1970s on. In 2021, the IPCC finally narrowed it to a likely range of 2.5°C to 4°C (4.5°F to 7.2°F). That took forty years.

But in IPCC language, “likely” means a chance of at least two in three. Across nine runs in ten, the range behind this month’s estimates still goes from 2.0°C to 5.1°C (3.6°F to 9.2°F). And the next generation of climate models lets forests and oceans decide for themselves how much carbon they keep swallowing as the world heats, which puts the carbon cycle’s own wobble back into the spread instead of leaving it out.

We have narrowed the range of what people might do.

We barely narrowed how the planet might answer.

Then there’s the date on the end. By 2100, where most headlines stop, the current path has about a 3% chance of reaching 4°C (7.2°F), and by 2150 about one in four, the odds of a coin landing tails twice in a row. 2100 isn’t the end of anything except the report. A kid born in Patagonia this winter will turn seventy-four that year. One in four is the lower estimate.

The greenhouse gas emissions for each of the CMIP7 climate scenarios (left) and the associated estimated average temperature change from 1850–1900 (right) using the FaIR emulator (Source: Adapted from Van Vuuren et al. ( 2026 ))

The same path carries about a three-in-ten chance of passing 4°C (7.2°F) and 6% of passing 5°C (9°F) by 2150. If governments roll back climate policy, the higher estimates rise to 70% for 4°C and 30% for 5°C, compared with 60% and 20% in the earlier run. The same scientist, looking at the same scenarios three weeks apart, saw the high end of the range move by as much as ten percentage points while the middle held steady. The worst outcomes are the ones science has the hardest time pinning down.

We’ve made real progress bending down the curve of emissions, but risks remain far too high for complacency (Source: Climate Brink )

Six percent sounds small until you set it against the runway: one in seventeen, odds no aviation authority on Earth would let near a passenger. And five degrees sounds like a mild afternoon until you set it against the last ice age, which was only about 6°C (11°F) colder than the world before we started burning coal.

Most of the global average is ocean. Last year, the planet as a whole was 1.44°C (2.6°F) warmer than it was before industrialisation. But on land, the place where all of us live, the rise reached 2.03°C (3.66°F). That was the third year in a row above 2°C (3.6°F).

The ocean has been running at record temperatures for more than four months now and we haven’t reached peak El Niño yet (Source: Copernicus )

Put the two corrections side by side. In 2020, the problem was a worst-case scenario sold as the likely case. In 2026, it’s a likely case sold as the only case. Scientists corrected the first mistake and are working on the second. But all we want is one clean number, something simple enough to chant, paint on a sign, or blame when the future fails to match it. That keeps us arguing over whether scientists got the number right while the appetite carries on untouched.

And that conveniently suits the system.

It keeps our focus fixed on the little individual choices (use less energy, turn down the thermostat, change your habits) and off the people and institutions that can change the rules. That’s the i-frame at work: a crisis built into pipelines and political power gets recast as your private responsibility. The s-frame asks the harder questions: who owns the pipelines, who shapes the story, and who profits when nothing changes? We’ve known since the late 1970s that fossil-fuel products could cause “dramatic environmental effects before the year 2050.” The industry kept selling them anyway. That’s a system that protects profit and makes everyone else pay.

Meanwhile, give us five degrees, and we panic; give us 2.9 instead, and we exhale. Then, if 2.9 turns out to be wrong, we blame the scientists and ask for a better number. But neither number is a roof, and neither one fixes the system holding it up.

A world of policy reversal and active support for fossil fuel burning (Source: Climate Brink )

The roof nobody would sign

An engineer in Patagonia knows a roof built for the average winter may fail when the snow comes hard. She’s seen winter fading away, but she’s also seen the pattern: when it rains, it pours; when it snows, it dumps. So she plans for the load that could bring it down, then signs her name.

Our shared roof is stamped 2.9°C. It still carries a one-in-four chance of reaching 4°C while her grandchildren are alive, and a one-in-seventeen chance of 5°C. But even if it holds, we may have built for the wrong storm. The heaviest weight ahead is heat, not snow.

And no engineer would sign this roof.

None of us can step out from under it.