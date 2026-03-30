Nobody Has Done More For Renewables Than Trump
Turns out the fastest way to sell solar panels and electric cars is bombing a country for its oil reserves
On the morning of March 24, Interior Secretary Doug Burgum stood at an energy conference in Houston and announced that the Trump administration would pay a French oil company TotalEnergies nearly a billion dollars in taxpayer money to ensure it did not build two offshore wind farms. The deal required that billion to be reinvested in oil and gas instead.…