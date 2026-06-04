Antarctic Sapiens 🇦🇶

Antarctic Sapiens 🇦🇶

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Lucho Ruiz Subiabre's avatar
Lucho Ruiz Subiabre
Jun 4

Esta muy buena la reflexión Ricky. Saludos desde el sur de la basta Patagonia.

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Maree Quinn's avatar
Maree Quinn
Jun 4

Why don’t they work together ? This world is in the midst of a poly crisis, it needs all the help it can get.

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