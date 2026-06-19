The Palace of Versailles was built so that one man could watch everyone else kneel. On the night of June 17, 2026, inside the rooms where Europe’s monarchs once carved up the people they’d beaten, Donald Trump signed his name to a piece of paper and handed the spoils to the losing side. And even Emmanuel Macron filmed it on his phone.

“It’s signed,” he said. “Signed in Versailles. Just signed it.”

What he signed was a fourteen-point memorandum of understanding, which is diplomatic handshake with a sixty-day expiry date. The document is so unflattering to the man who signed it that the White House still hasn’t published the text. A senior official read the points aloud to reporters on a background call, the way you’d slide a bill under a door and walk away fast.