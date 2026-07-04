Antarctic Sapiens 🇦🇶

Antarctic Sapiens 🇦🇶

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Mark Bevis's avatar
Mark Bevis
14h

There is the related issue of a similar current to the AMOC that runs around Antarctica, that is apparently weakening as well.

2015 was a bit of a tipping point for this current, not that I can remember if it had a catchy name or not.

Ah, I did keep one link at least:

https://e360.yale.edu/features/climate-change-ocean-circulation-collapse-antarctica

Is there any discernible effect on the winds of weakening ocean currents?

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Olav Smorholm's avatar
Olav Smorholm
15h

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0002929707607344

It wasnt signed by the Norwegian Polar Institute, or the Norwegian Ocean research institute.

https://www.science.org/doi/10.1126/sciadv.adu1794

I don't know, feels like Norway is getting colder. Have you been here recently?

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