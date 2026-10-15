The Atlantic Won’t Give Us an Appointment (created by author)

It all started in 1751 with a bucket and a rope, when Captain Henry Ellis lowered his “bucket sea-gauge” into the subtropical Atlantic and brought up water so cold it made the weather above it seem absurd. The instrument, devised by the clergyman Stephen Hales, let him sample water far below the sunlit surface. Ellis, a captain involved in the slave trade, reported temperatures down to roughly a mile beneath his ship. He also found a use for the discovery: cooling drinks and supplying a cold bath. In his account, the deep ocean became a convenience aboard a ship operating within a brutal economy.

Nearly half a century later, Count Rumford recognized the implication: cold water beneath the tropics must have travelled there from colder parts of the planet. Somewhere beneath the warm surface, the ocean was moving water across latitudes. Ellis measured a temperature; Rumford saw a circulation.

Today, an old telephone cable lies between Florida and the Bahamas, but it isn’t there to send voice messages, cold drinks, or estimate distances. It is measuring part of Rumford’s circulation. Salt water carries electrical charges. When it flows through Earth’s magnetic field, it creates a voltage in the cable. The faster the water passes, the stronger the signal. And that’s how a piece of telecommunications equipment becomes an instrument tracking the Florida Current.

The Western Boundary Time Series observing network in the Straits of Florida (Source: Florida Current transport observations reveal four decades of steady state )

It’s a lovely arrangement, until the planet changes something besides the water.

Earth’s magnetic field changes too, and researchers found that a stretch of the cable record hadn’t properly accounted for that change. Once they corrected for it, the apparent long-term weakening of the circulation disappeared. But that 2024 study didn’t prove the whole Atlantic is healthy. It showed that at least part of the slowdown came from how the current was measured.

The differences between the concurrent transports estimated from the submarine cable (prior to corrections applied in this study) and ship section measurements (Source: Florida Current transport observations reveal four decades of steady state )

From a bucket to a cable, the difficulty has grown with the question. We want to know whether an entire ocean circulation that affects the entire world is losing strength, whether it could cross a threshold, and what that would do to the places we call home. The newest papers make those questions more urgent while making a dependable collapse date harder to supply.

So how can we tell if the Atlantic’s circulation is changing, let alone put a reliable date on its collapse, when we’re still working out how to measure it?

The water going home

The full name is Atlantic Meridional Overturning Circulation, commonly known as AMOC, and starred in the dystopian Hollywood movie “The Day After Tomorrow”. “Meridional” means north to south, and “overturning” describes how water moves between the ocean’s surface and its deeper layers. Imagine cutting a vertical slice across the Atlantic and watching the traffic through it: warmer water flows north near the surface, while colder water returns south below it.

As it travels north, the ocean carries heat across the equator and into the North Atlantic. Some of that heat warms the air along the way. In the subpolar North Atlantic and Nordic Seas, the water cools. That can make salty water dense enough to sink and join the deep current flowing south. The southbound flow travels deep underwater, connecting with the wider ocean circulation before the eventual return of deep water towards the surface.

Those familiar conveyor-belt illustrations help us follow the route, although the actual ocean branches, mixes and swirls. Winds help drive the circulation, and turbulence moves it between layers. There is no single giant plughole beside Greenland draining the Atlantic.

The Gulf Stream is part of this system, though winds also drive it. If the AMOC collapsed, that wouldn’t mean every Atlantic current stopped. And the AMOC isn’t the only reason Europe is habitable: atmospheric winds and geography are important, too. Still, the heat it carries north helps shape the climate in which our homes, farms and infrastructure were built.

For someone from Swedish Lapland, that delivery might feel less like an abstract ocean fact. Winter already determines how you insulate your home, whether your car starts, how long a trip takes and what you can grow. If you change that background, all those everyday routines may need to change too.

And the trouble starts with water density.

When seawater warms, it expands and becomes lighter. Freshwater dilutes the salt and makes the water lighter too. A fresher surface layer can resist mixing with the denser water below, making deep-water formation harder. Meltwater from Greenland adds to the problem, along with changes in rainfall, evaporation and the transport of freshwater through the ocean.

This illustration highlights how density affects water’s ability to sink in the North Atlantic. A combination of cold and salty water makes it dense enough to sink. Changes to this density mean less water will be dense enough to sink. (Source: NASA )

The circulation also helps keep the conditions it depends on. Water arriving from the subtropics brings salt north. If less of that water arrives, the northern water can become fresher, making sinking harder and weakening the flow further. In a simple model published in 1961, oceanographer Henry Stommel showed how changes in temperature and saltiness could lead to different stable circulation patterns. Scientists have been studying the possibility of a tipping point for decades, long before today’s collapse headlines and movies. This feedback also means that restoring earlier conditions might not bring the circulation back right away, but take centuries.

Measuring all this requires more than a bucket and a rope. Since 2004, the RAPID observing array has used instruments on anchored cables across the subtropical Atlantic to measure temperature and salinity through the water column. Differences in water density help researchers calculate flow. Combined with the Florida cable and estimates of wind-driven transport, the measurements reveal how the circulation changes over time.

2004–2024 RAPID monitoring array (Source: RAPID )

Ellis’s rope briefly connected a ship to one deep-water sample. Today’s moorings keep instruments down there through changing seasons, storms and years. But our long-running records are still short compared with the changes we’re trying to understand. We have been measuring deep-ocean temperatures for centuries; continuously monitoring overturning across an Atlantic latitude began only a little over two decades ago.

A cold patch with company

That short record helps explain why apparently contradictory papers keep appearing. Each one looks at different parts of a system that can vary substantially. It takes time to spot a lasting trend.

An April 2026 study looked at instruments along the Atlantic’s western edge, from the tropics up towards the northeastern United States. It found that less deep water was flowing at several points along the route. That adds to the evidence that this part of the circulation is weakening, but the study didn’t cover the whole Atlantic. Changes on the other side could offset some of the decline.

Farther north, researchers assembled a longer Scotland–Canada record, combining anchored instruments with measurements from ships and drifting floats. Published in May 2026, the study found no clear weakening from 2004 to 2024. The circulation went up and down, and at times it was stronger. Again: that doesn’t cancel out signs of weakening elsewhere, but signs of weakening in one area don’t tell us the whole Atlantic is slowing down either.

To look further back, scientists read the things the circulation leaves behind. One clue is the cold blob off Iceland’s southwest coast in the Irminger Sea, a storm-ravaged stretch where the AMOC’s power is on full display. Here, warm Gulf Stream waters collide with Arctic air, evaporating and sinking, driving the conveyor belt that keeps Europe warm. While global temperatures have steadily risen (more near the poles, less in the tropics), this patch of ocean has barely warmed. In fact, it’s occasionally cooled: a warming hole in Earth’s fevered blanket. And a direct consequence of a sluggish AMOC.

The reasoning is understandable: if less warm water arrives from the south, the region should look relatively cool. But another current, the subpolar gyre, also affects temperatures there. It’s a broad, circular flow of water. So a cool patch can’t tell us on its own which current caused it.

A September 2026 preprint tried to tell those effects apart. Its model-based reconstruction didn’t confirm the substantial historical weakening suggested by some older temperature indicators. But again, the authors explicitly said this doesn’t rule out declining stability.

That’s an important difference. Strength is about how much water the circulation moves. Stability is about how well it can bounce back after something knocks it off course. The circulation might keep moving while becoming more fragile, and measuring how much water it moves won’t always show that.

Another paper published in August 2026 adds another wrinkle: the temperature signature can change as the circulation changes. In the study’s simulations, the surface response grew stronger in an intermediate AMOC state, then became muted when overturning was very weak. The relationship between the deep circulation and the surface thermometer wasn’t fixed.

Together, all these studies make me wary of treating one cool patch as a precise record of the entire current. An April 2026 statistical critique tested a widely discussed way of estimating when the AMOC might collapse using historical sea temperatures. Changing plausible assumptions led to very different answers. Some tests even seemed to predict a collapse even when the simulated ocean wasn’t heading for one.

Half a circulation still matters

It’s easy to focus only on whether the AMOC will collapse and the Statue of Liberty will finally turn into a giant icicle. But collapse isn’t everything. A circulation that moves much less water can still change the climate around it, long before we all agree to call it a collapse.

In an April projection study, researchers compared observations of ocean temperature, salinity and circulation to refine relationships found across climate models. In their preferred estimate, under a middle-of-the-road emissions scenario, the AMOC would be moving about half as much water as it did before industrial times by the end of this century.

(A) The AMOC time series. (B) The AMOC time series relative to the 2005-to-2023 means. CMIP6 MMMs (curves) and model uncertainty at one SDs (shading) over different scenarios. (Source: Observational constraints project a ~50% AMOC weakening by the end of this century )

That means half the water moving between the ocean’s upper and deeper layers at the latitude they studied. It doesn’t mean Europe would lose half its warmth: heat transport also depends on how warm the water is. And, of course, this is a model-based projection, not a direct measurement of the future.

And as with everything AMOC-related, there’s counter-evidence. A June 2026 meltwater experiment added plausible high-end Greenland runoff to another climate model. The extra freshwater worsened future weakening, especially beyond this century. But in that model, the changes happened gradually, and the circulation recovered over centuries when the added pressure was removed. That doesn’t prove the real Atlantic would recover. It does show that “Greenland melts, so the AMOC must collapse” leaves out questions scientists are still working through.

Then an August experiment looked at how fast carbon dioxide levels rise. In one simulation, they rose slowly. In others, they rose faster. When the change was slow, the circulation stayed strong through more warming. When it was fast, the AMOC settled into a weak state with less warming. The ocean’s surface and deep waters need time to adjust to each other. Fast change can throw that adjustment off. So it’s not just how warm the planet gets that matters. How quickly it warms matters too.

There’s also a large experimental caveat. The researchers had already added artificial freshwater to make this model’s AMOC more vulnerable, treating that as a correction to excessive stability. So the temperatures in the experiment shouldn’t be treated as danger thresholds for the real world. What the study does show is how an ocean circulation might struggle to keep up when conditions change too fast.

We already have plenty of reasons to cut emissions quickly. This is another critical one. And it may matter both how much the planet warms and how fast it gets there.

How delusional we are, asking millennial circulation with deep, slow-moving parts to adjust on the timetable of an industrial economy.

The rain on another coast

The consequences begin with where heat goes. If the Atlantic carries less heat north, it changes the temperature balance between the northern and southern halves of the planet. That changes winds and where rain falls. So the ocean can change the weather on a farm without a drop of seawater reaching it.

The IPCC’s assessment says an AMOC collapse could displace the tropical rain belt southward. It could weaken monsoon rains in Africa and Asia, strengthen them in the Southern Hemisphere and leave Europe drier. The changes would depend on the place and season. So this isn’t just a story about a frozen European city. It’s about rain in West Africa, rice harvests in Asia and growing seasons in South America.

A farmer can’t move a field to follow the rain. More rain somewhere else won’t help. And even if the world gets the same total amount of rain (it won’t if the world keeps warming, because for every 1°C increase in atmospheric temperature, the air can hold approximately 7% more water vapour), that means little to someone whose crops are going thirsty.

A May 2026 atmospheric-river study traced another route. These long bands of airborne moisture deliver heavy rain far from where their water evaporated. In its simulations, a weaker AMOC strengthened prevailing winds across northern midlatitudes and increased winter rainfall from atmospheric rivers in California and eastern South America and less to Greenland and the Arctic.

These aren’t a forecast for next winter. But they show why calling the AMOC “Europe’s heating system” misses so much.

Along North America’s east coast, the connection includes sea level. Currents, water density and winds all affect how high the sea sits along the shore. During 2009–2010, researchers recorded a coastal sea-level jump of up to 12.8 centimetres north of New York City. A temporary AMOC slowdown and unusual winds both contributed. The circulation hadn’t collapsed, but the sea had risen by about the width of a hand, raising the starting point from which waves and storm surges could reach the shore.

And there’s more happening below the surface. The circulation carries carbon absorbed at the surface into the deep ocean and helps move oxygen and nutrients around. Change that flow, and you change the conditions marine life depends on, along with how much carbon the ocean can store. The effects reach beyond the temperature on a weather app, into the water supporting fisheries and the processes helping regulate atmospheric carbon dioxide.

The ocean carbon flux and global overturning circulation before and after AMOC collapse for fully coupled version with a hosing rate of 0.2 Sv. (Source: Collapse of the Atlantic meridional overturning circulation would lead to substantial oceanic carbon release and additional global warming )

For Europe, the uncomfortable possibility remains that regional cooling could develop inside a warming planet. The 2025 European temperature experiments explored in my earlier piece found severe northern winter cooling and expanding sea ice after an imposed AMOC collapse in a world about 2°C warmer. Under stronger global warming, greenhouse heating cancelled out more of that cooling.

Cold extremes — defined as temperatures that could occur once every 10 years — under AMOC collapse and around 2C of warming (“RCP4.5”) (Source: European Temperature Extremes Under Different AMOC Scenarios in the Community Earth System Model )

Those experiments reveal a real planning problem: the amount of global warming alone cannot tell us which climate a region will get. A colder northern Europe would coexist with severe consequences elsewhere, while the greenhouse gases already added to the atmosphere would remain.

And researchers don’t agree on every regional change either.

A 29 September 2026 preprint, still under review, compared European jet-stream responses in two climate models and finer regional simulations. The jet stream is a band of strong winds high in the atmosphere. After the researchers triggered an AMOC collapse, one model kept the winter jet farther south. In the other, it grew much stronger. Adding finer detail didn’t settle the disagreement. A sharper map can still inherit uncertainty from the ocean beneath it.

You don’t have to live near the Atlantic to feel these changes. For a person far inland, the practical connection may arrive through several routes: a changed rainy season, a failed harvest somewhere else, higher food prices or a power system struggling with weather it wasn’t built for. That doesn’t mean every place would face the same damage. It means changes in one part of the world can travel through the things we all depend on.

Living far from the ocean doesn’t mean you’re out of its reach.

A bucket in the ocean

All this latest research has changed how I read the headlines. I want to know which part of the circulation is weakening, what the measurements show, and whether a study is describing something they have observed or testing what might happen. Without that context, a date can sound more certain than the evidence allows.

The evidence leaves me concerned about substantial weakening, but I don’t think we can put a reliable date to a collapse appointment.

Several different AMOC reconstructions, with the RAPID measurements on top. The reconstruction by Frajka-Williams et al. 2015 used surface height data from a satellite, and the Worthington et al. 2021 reconstruction uses a water mass regression based on RAPID data. ( Source )

This, however, also makes the practical next steps clear: keep measuring, for once reduce the absurd global warming putting pressure on the ocean and every living system on Earth, and test the farms, water supplies, power systems and coastlines we rely on against a wider range of conditions. We don’t need to wait for an agreement on a date to be prepared.

I keep coming back to Ellis because his small discovery shows how much we’ve learned. He hauled cold water up from a warm sea and found a way to improve his afternoon. Nearly three hundred years later, instruments reach down into those same depths as we try to understand how the moving waters help sustain an ordinary life on land.

In Swedish Lapland, that means figuring out how to get through winter. In other places, it might mean waiting for rain before planting or keeping an eye on the tide from the front step. The ocean runs through the water, air, food, and places we live, even when we don’t notice it.

Ellis could pull up his bucket and call it a day.

We have to keep living on the shores of ours.

M.