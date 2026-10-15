Antarctic Sapiens 🇦🇶

Antarctic Sapiens 🇦🇶

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Mark Roberts's avatar
Mark Roberts
Oct 15

Great discussion and explanation. I know a scientist who is measuring the changes in salinity and has been calculating the changes and slowing for decades. There is reliable data that AMOC collapse will happen but so far no clear signal when the changes will be serious enough to cause the collapse. Have to agree that you have to be careful with your concluding statement because it appears that you are supporting the argument that it's not happening at all which conflicts with your explanation.

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Michael Gease's avatar
Michael Gease
Oct 15

The lack of reliability in data doesn’t mean it’s not happening. But it does allow politicians to sow and fertilize the seeds of doubt.

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