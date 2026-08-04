Antarctic Sapiens 🇦🇶

Antarctic Sapiens 🇦🇶

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Michael Gease's avatar
Michael Gease
6hEdited

The couple and those on the beach are not safe. Same with the sailboats. Embers can travel some distance propelled by winds. And if the wind shifts they are all in trouble. And that’s not to mention they are already breathing toxic smoke.

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