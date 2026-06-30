Antarctic Sapiens 🇦🇶

Antarctic Sapiens 🇦🇶

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Kira Thomsen-Cheek's avatar
Kira Thomsen-Cheek
3d

YES YES YES YES and YES. As usual, you've encapsulated things perfectly. Thank you!

Now I should probably apologize up front for a rant, but... will you allow me to vent briefly? I am soooooooo danged sick of the Heat Olympics right now. You know the kind of thing... "wow, I live in Tucson and we regularly have highs of over 105! We just use evaporative cooling and no worries - we get through it just fine!" And also... "not sure how you can complain from London when tens of thousands of folks in India die from the heat annually... feels a lot like your privilege coming out, no?"

IT IS HOT. It is also, depending on where you are, rainy, flood-y, drought-y, wildfire-y, and sea level rise-y. This is a global emergency. There is plenty of suffering to go around, without people devolving into sniping over who has it worse and who isn't prepared and who has the right to actually complain.

Right now we should all be coming together to HELP EACH OTHER. Not argue about why Europeans "don't really have it bad." FFS. Gah!

Thanks for listening.

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Olav Smorholm's avatar
Olav Smorholm
1d

The Icelandic Low is likely going to be pushed further south and hit the UK, possibly leaving Norway alone. Depending on jet streams and the Cold Blob off Greenland. They may stop complaining about rain all together and put the attention to clothes and infrastructure like people in Bergen with 199 rain days per year, continuous rain without stop being more than 90 from November to February. It's mild weather being low pressure with additional ocean heating by Norwegian standards.

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