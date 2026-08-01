A Boeing 727 is standing in a lake where the runway used to be. Water up over the wheels, engines a meter above their own reflection, and it will sit there for weeks because the tarmac underneath has become part of the Guaíba. Inside the terminal, two and a half meters of brown water work through the departures hall. The airport won’t take a flight for five months.

Across town, a rescue crew in wetsuits and yellow helmets is running a boat down a residential street, and to get through they are cutting the power cables strung above it.

Sludge fills a first-division football pitch. Five of the city’s six water treatment plants go down, and the mayor goes on television to beg 1.4 million people to ration what is left, because four out of five now have nothing coming out of the tap. The capital of Rio Grande do Sul is sitting in more water than it has ever seen, and none of it is drinkable.

The airport in Porto Alegre, May 7, 2024 ( Source )

Four kilometers from that airplane, at the wall built to make every bit of this impossible, a crew is trying to close gate fourteen. It slides a hand’s width and stops, seized on fifty years of rust. Down the same wall, other gates stand open on jaws whose rubber seals rotted out so long ago that nobody in the department was even alive then.

The Guaíba strolls in through the gaps.

That wall is 68 kilometers of dike and concrete, fourteen gates, twenty-three pumping stations, thrown up in the 1970s to hold the river off a city built lower than it. For fifty-one years the water never climbed high enough to touch it. Nobody had ever watched the system work, because nobody had ever needed it to.

On the second of May, 2024, the pump houses nearest the breach flooded and started shorting out. Then the power went, and twenty of the twenty-three pumps stopped. All the water that system was built to push back into the lake suddenly had nowhere to go. So it spilled into the streets, and from there it poured down into the metro tunnels, now a giant underground aquarium, trapping floodwater for months.

The wall was supposed to handle a river six meters (20 feet) high, a worst‑case scenario on paper. In 2024, the Guaíba rose to 5.3 meters and then leveled off. That’s “only” half a meter above the previous 1941 record, and still below what the engineers designed for. The city drowned anyway because the wall was only as strong as the stuff around it: gates that didn’t fully seal, pumps that lost power, and a system that hadn’t been kept up. Scientists later found that a hotter atmosphere made the kind of downpour that hit southern Brazil about twice as likely. And when engineers opened the system up afterward, they found a decade of skipped maintenance stacked on top of the design flaws.

So the river didn’t have to reach the “tipping” number to create a disaster.

Two winters later, in the third week of this July, it came up again. Red alerts on the Sinos, the Jacuí and the Uruguay. More than 200 towns hit, sixty thousand people in the tallies, the same families on the same corners watching the same brown water arrive.

And the part the Pacific plays in all this hasn’t even kicked in yet.

Half a meter of water, held uphill

The sea, of course, isn’t flat or level. Trade winds blow west along the equator and have been shoving surface water toward Asia for so long that the ocean stands about 46 centimeters higher off Indonesia than off Peru. Half a meter of water held uphill by nothing but wind, and underneath it a warm layer 150 meters deep: years of sunlight, banked.

Now, let the wind slacken and the pile runs downhill. Warm water slides fifteen thousand kilometers east, surfaces off South America, and breathes years of stored heat into the sky over a few months. Years of inhaling, a few months of breathing out.

That is all El Niño has ever been.

Effects of ENSO in the Pacific (from up to down: El Niño, Neutral and La Niña conditions) (Source: NOAA )

And this one is letting go fast. The tropical Pacific crossed into El Niño in April, reached “strong” by June, and blew through the “super” line in the first days of July, faster than any event ever recorded. Of 667 model runs from fourteen forecasting groups, 607 say the peak will be the largest ever measured, most likely in November.

El Niño strength probabilities (Source: Climate Brink )

But 2026 has actually cooled a hair since early spring. From January through June, the planet averaged about 1.39°C (2.50°F) above the pre‑industrial baseline, a touch lower than it looked in March. But at the same time, the year has become much more likely to end up as the hottest ever recorded. Over those same months, the odds of it taking the all‑time record jumped from 7% to around 1 in 3. Most of it came from climate models converging on what El Niño is about to do. So, as counterintuitive as it may sound, the year became more likely to be the hottest ever even as it got marginally cooler.

Two of the people who do this for a living have spent 2026 arguing in public about where it lands. James Hansen has said since April that 2026 takes the record outright, and cast the disagreement as a horse race in which he rides a young thoroughbred and Zeke Hausfather, whose model puts the year in second place, sits on a fading old nag.

Well, it happens they can both be right.

Six major research groups keep global temperature records. They’re all looking at basically the same planet, but they use slightly different ways of stitching together temeprature readings, ocean measurements, and satellite data. When you run the 2026 forecast across all six, it looks like this:

Probability that 2026 exceeds each dataset’s own 2024 record (Source: Climate Brink )

That spread doesn’t mean scientists can’t agree on how warm 2026 will be. They mostly do. The real difference is more boring: it’s about how high the previous record (2024) sits, and they’re arguing over a few hundredths of a degree, a margin you’d never feel, but that matters when you’re sorting the top two years in the record book.

So the biggest El Niño ever recorded may deliver a year in which some outlets declare “hottest ever,” others insist it’s “only” second place, and the whole debate boils down to which temperature record you are reading.

2027 leaves no room for that.

Nine chances in ten of a record, at an insane 1.70°C (3.06°F) above pre-industrial levels. Hansen wrote that figure down last December, out of a physical argument about how hard the planet answers back to carbon and how much cooling haze has drained from the sky since we cleaned up our smokestacks. Hausfather’s model uses none of that and simply runs the long trend against the state of the Pacific. It has drifted up to the same number.

Two completely different readings of the same planet, one scorching answer.

Either way, 2027 walks straight past the ominous 1.5°C limit, the number every climate summit of the last decade has been built around, and keeps going.

So it won’t be some abstract “temperature anomaly” you read about and forget. You’ll hear it in the sirens, in the power grid starts, in the price and supply of basic food. And because we live online, it’ll all be recorded, livestreamed, graphed, and replayed more than anything a human generation has ever lived through.

And still, I don’t think it will change many minds at all.

Nobody lines up to look at CO₂

I’ve written some version of this year before, nine, maybe ten times. Every time I did the work: read the studies, checked the sources, put the numbers right up front. And honestly? I’m not sure many people changed their mind because of it.

There’s research that backs that up. One study tracked the same U.S. voters through multiple disasters (storms, floods, hurricanes, wildfires) and found that only wildfires nudged opinions on climate change at all. Even then, it was a tiny shift, and it faded within a few months. Take all the evidence together and what people believe about a warming planet lines up far more with politics than with whether they’ve personally been hit by extreme weather.

Then researchers asked 71,922 people in 68 countries: what actually makes someone support climate policy? Simply living through floods, heatwaves, and storms didn’t move the needle much. But when people believed those events were linked to a warming planet, support for climate action jumped, rich countries and poor ones alike.

Disaster by itself doesn’t teach. The story we tell about the disaster does.

For most of the last century, environmentalism understood that instinctively. It ran on animals and places you could picture. Two women in Boston started a bird society because fashionable hats were being decorated with dead egrets. A forester watched a wolf die and changed how a whole country thought about wilderness. Those faces and stories were so vivid they ended up on lunchboxes.

Then the language changed. Between 2000 and 2010, only one in five new environmental groups had “climate” in the name. In the decade after, more than half did. Forests became “nature‑based solutions.” Marshes became “storage.” The living world got translated into a service industry for one molecule, carbon dioxide, which is invisible, odorless, and impossible to feel affection for. Nobody lines up to look at CO₂.

The money, of course, followed the new obsession. Last year, the energy transition pulled in $2.3 trillion.

Global Energy Transition Investment Reached Record $2.3 Trillion in 2025, Up 8% from 2024 (Source: Bloomberg )

Keeping ecosystems alive got about a tenth of that: ten dollars pointed at the sky for every one pointed at the ground. Meanwhile, the living world has been thinning out. On average, wild populations have fallen 73% in the last fifty years. You can look at the same green blobs on the map with most of the life gone out of it.

I paid for a forest that was never in danger

The hoodie arrived in a recycled box that smelled faintly of forest and virtue. On the tag, in minimalist letters, the promise: ten trees planted for every item sold. And believe me, it really felt like buying more than fabric. It was like climate therapy through retail: a hit of (trendy, probably unnecessary) warmth for me, and a forest patch for the planet from a company trying to make a difference.

Compared to that landfill apocalypse created by fast-fashion monsters like Shein, whose polyester tsunamis end up choking the distant Atacama Desert in Chile, my Tentree hoodie was an easy ‘conscious consumerism’ story to tell myself: Sure, I’m still consuming, but at least this purchase has a noble purpose behind it. But that same little voice hit back with a nagging question I couldn’t shake off: what if even this doesn’t help?

I was also buying me a story about myself, and I paid retail for it without noticing.

And it’s all over. The little box you tick when you book a flight. The logo on a coffee bag. The page in a company annual report with a smiling seedling and a big number: We offset.

Sometimes that money really does help restore forests. But a lot of the time, it funds something that looks green on paper and goes wrong on the ground. An investigation into the world’s largest offset certifier found that more than 90% of its rainforest credits were worthless: forests solemnly rescued from a logging threat that had never existed. Other projects have sold credits against trees nobody has been able to find. Zimbabwe’s Kariba project promised the communities living there schools and clinics, delivered money that went missing, and sold its credits on to Nestlé, Gucci and Volkswagen, who printed them on their products as absolution.

Cancelling out the fossil reserves held by the 200 largest oil, gas and coal companies with trees would take land the size of North and Central America combined and cost $10.8 trillion, which is more than those companies are worth, and every one of those trees would have to stand for centuries without burning, in times that keep rewriting the fire records.

(up) Comparison of the space needed to offset historical emissions and fossil fuel reserves by the 200 largest fossil fuel companies (down) Illustration of the space needed to offset historical and future planned emissions by afforestation (Source: Carbon offsetting of fossil fuel emissions through afforestation is limited by financial viability and spatial requirements )

The biology is no friendlier. Put one fast-growing species in rows across grassland that never held forest and you choke out what lived there, pull down the water table, and store less carbon than the ground you replaced. Drain a peat bog to stop its methane and a waterlogged vault thousands of years old turns into a slow fire. A dark forest is also a dark surface, and in the wrong latitude the extra sunlight it soaks up cancels the cooling it was planted to deliver. Save one forest in Indonesia and the loggers drive twenty minutes down the road.

That’s why the ecologist behind the famous study arguing that natural forest restoration is the best climate solution available has spent years clarifying what best meant: best for the people and species living inside it, and that the carbon-only version backfires. None of which makes trees worthless. It makes them a terrible way to keep burning things.

Because living systems run on feedback loops. A healthy forest holds moisture, which helps it stay cool, which helps it stay healthy. Start drying it out, and the loop flips: a drying forest holds less water, so it dries faster.

That’s what makes the cheapest climate technology on Earth so frustrating: it’s a system that can rebuild itself, but only once we stop breaking it. Getting people to stop is the entire problem. And nobody has ever solved that with a chart or a recycled box that smells faintly of forest and virtue.

A living “why”

Iberá is 7,000 square kilometers of marsh, grassland and dark water in northeastern Argentina. For most of the last century, it was missing the animal that used to run the place: jaguars. Ranchers and hunters wiped them out.

But they came back.

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A breeding center. Years of raising cubs. Releases that failed, releases that stuck, then more releases. Now there are 35 to 40 jaguars out there, three generations deep. And with the top back on top, grazing pressure dropped, marsh plants returned, their roots held water in the soil, and the wetland started acting like a wetland again, with caimans on the banks and otters working the channels.

Something else changed, too: the marsh started paying people. Tourism became the engine of a province that didn’t have one. The guides, rangers, cooks, and boat drivers now make a living from a landscape that’s worth protecting who now have every reason on Earth to notice a snare in the grass or a collar that suddenly stops moving. These days Iberá even “exports” jaguars. A wild-born female named Miní was moved north to the Gran Chaco, the first time a wild jaguar anywhere relocated to help restart another population.

Which is how, last year, a guide named Darío Soraires came up the Bermejo River and caught two shapes lying in a ravine. He swung the boat toward the bank. His colleague got the lens up in time and tshowed a female jaguar, with a cub tight against her: the first wild jaguar born in the Argentine Chaco in about thirty years. Soraires grew up out there. Before the jaguars came back, he poured concrete for work.

None of this cools the Pacific. The heat is still loaded and coming, and 2027 will still move through crops and grids and hospitals and rivers exactly as forecast. But the man in that boat has something most of us don’t: a reason you can feel in your body. A living, breathing “why” that doesn’t need a chart to tell him why any of this matters.

Because gates rust where nobody who loves the water has a reason to walk past them.