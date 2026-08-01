Antarctic Sapiens 🇦🇶

Antarctic Sapiens 🇦🇶

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Geoffrey Deihl's avatar
Geoffrey Deihl
18h

Excellent article as always. Friendly suggestion, which you may, of course, ignore. Make an article like this multiple articles focused on one or two points. Your knowledge is appreciated, but even for me, well-informed on the issues, I am left overwhelmed and mute. Perhaps I am just tired, having published yesterday, but that's my reaction in the moment.

There's no doubting the urgency of the situation, and there is no clear guide to most effectively communicating the urgency of our dilemmas. It's really tough figuring out how to present the crises we're in.

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2 replies by Ricky Lanusse 🇦🇶 and others
Michael Gease's avatar
Michael Gease
14h

I feel the same way about wetland mitigation credits. Just about worthless. Destroying one wetland while “preserving” another, ostensibly in the same watershed, seems like a shell game to me.

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