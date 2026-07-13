The New Planet of Extremes (by authors)

You learn things about yourself in a heatwave. I learned that whatever tolerance I thought I had is completely gone at 37°C, and that I will blast the air conditioner even when living a stone’s throw from the Arctic Circle, in a country whose entire idea of itself is that it stays cool. I learned that the version of me who has opinions about other people’s air conditioning goes silent at two in the morning when the bedroom will not drop below 26°C and the light outside never fully leaves.

That is the small, embarrassing scale of it. The stove I won’t turn on because the kitchen can’t afford another degree. The particular despair of opening a window at midnight and feeling air come in that is exactly as warm as the air going out.

But there is also the large scale, which is the same thing seen from orbit, and which almost nobody warned us about correctly.

We were told to expect a slope. A gradual warming, a degree here or there across decades, a line tilting up gently enough that you could plan around it, build for it, insure it, retire into it. What we are actually living through is a staircase. Long flat stretches where the old rules seem to hold, and then a sudden step up, a lurch into conditions the body and the building and the crops and the power grid were never calibrated for. Today’s climate can seem like an unexpected step change from the climate of just a few years ago.

So the shock isn’t just that it’s getting warmer — the heat is just the step we can feel with our skin. The shock is that, within just a few years, the “normal” we rely on is abruptly changing.

The whole staircase in miniature

A heatwave used to come with a refund. The afternoon was brutal, and then the sun went down and the night handed back what the day had taken. The room cooled. The body that spent the day pumping blood to the skin and sweating and working harder got its hours to repair. You woke up depleted but solvent. You could pay for the next day.

The staircase took the refund away. Across Europe this June, the hottest nights warmed faster than the hottest days, and a comparable stretch of heat now runs hotter than the same weather pattern would have a generation ago, landing on a continent that has warmed about 2°C since the 1970s. The room that once fell to 21°C by 3 a.m. now stalls at 25°C. Sweat stops evaporating. Sleep becomes a series of shallow, damp naps. Day two starts in the red, and day three starts feeling like a low-grade illness that will not lift.

Source

A statistical estimate put the death toll of Europe’s late-June heat at more than 20,000 people in a single week, most of them over 65, most of them in the hours the night refused to cool. World Weather Attribution ran the event and found it would have been virtually impossible without human-caused warming, and, worth noting given who tends to blame it, that the new El Niño didn’t cause it. The World Health Organization counts Europe’s heat dead at 200,000 people across four years, and says nearly all of it was preventable.

Preventable is the whole staircase in miniature: the bodies were simply calibrated for a step we no longer stand on.

The cities (EU + Switzerland + UK + Norway urban regions with a population of over 50,000) where WBGT records were broken (or forecast to be broken) during this heatwave. A record was broken in approximately 45% of urban regions (Source: Fossil fuel emissions have rapidly worsened European heatwaves in just a few decades )

The invisible steps

Once you see the staircase in the heat, you start seeing it everywhere the eye doesn’t reach.

Look at the records themselves. A 2025 review of extreme weather found that all-time daily heat records over land are now landing four times as often as they would in a stable climate, record downpours about 40% more often, while record cold is on its way to disappearing entirely. The extremes are clustering and shattering old marks by margins that surprise the people whose job is to expect them.

Observed change in record hot and cold (Source: Record-breaking extremes in a warming climate)

Look at the ocean, which is the planet’s flywheel, the thing that has absorbed most of the heat we’ve added and kept the surface liveable. Sea surface temperatures hit a new high this year. And the satellites that measure Earth’s energy budget, the difference between the sunlight coming in and the heat radiating back out, show that imbalance has roughly doubled in two decades. The authors of that estimate wrote that the anomaly had clearly caught them off guard, and flagged the possibility that the models are under-predicting the warming still to come.

Observed and projected change in record heavy precipitation and dryness over land (Source: Record-breaking extremes in a warming climate)

Look at the ice, which is really just sea level wearing a different coat. The Thwaites Glacier in West Antarctica, the one holding back enough inland ice to matter to every coastline on Earth, is now melting five times faster than it was in the 1990s. The rate of global ice loss has more than doubled between the late twentieth century and now. Sea level has been rising for a while, but the acceleration is the staircase again: a change in the rate of change, which turns a managed problem into an emergency between one planning cycle and the next.

Discrepancy between the commonly assumed coastal sea-level height in hazard assessments and the measured local sea-level height. (Source: Sea level much higher than assumed in most coastal hazard assessments )

Each of these is a system we set our lives by: the seasons that time a harvest, the coastline that fixes a city’s edge, the night that cools a bedroom. Each of them is stepping up the staircase.

Tail risk, not reassurance

The Atlantic Meridional Overturning Circulation is the current that carries tropical heat north and hands it to Europe, delivering the continent roughly a third as much warmth as it gets from the sun. For a decade, the fear has been a hard collapse, a sudden shutdown of the kind that freezes the northern imagination. The most recent modeling is, on its face, the reassuring exception to everything above: a run of the current through 34 climate models under extreme warming found it weakening in every case and collapsing in none, held open by winds at the far southern end of the planet that keep dragging the water along no matter what Greenland does. Wounded, the science now says, but probably not dead this century.

SO upwelling sustains future AMOC strength: Decadal-mean evolution of AMOC strength and upwelling pathways under extreme-forcing scenarios (Source: Continued Atlantic overturning circulation even under climate extremes )

“Probably not this century” is tail risk, not reassurance. Stefan Rahmstorf, who has studied this current since the 1990s, watched his own estimate of the odds of a dramatic weakening climb from 5% to more than 50% in five years. Build a bridge and you accept maybe a one-in-ten-thousand chance of catastrophic failure. Build a nuclear plant and the tolerance is smaller still. With the AMOC we are standing on a coin flip and calling the reassuring side of it good news.

So the exception proves the rule. Even the system that might hold has stepped from a 5% problem to a coin flip inside half a decade, which is itself a staircase. “Resilient” (maybe the most overused and empty word of the wellness, self-improvement movement) has been redefined to mean wounded but still moving, where the price of being wrong is a reorganization of the weather of the entire planet — the one risk in this whole account that we cannot reverse, and cannot feel coming.

Sea surface temperatures currently at record high for this time of the year (Source: Copernicus)

Everything and nothing at all

None of this is an accident of chemistry alone. You know that. Every step on the staircase is powered by the same source, and it is being expanded, on purpose, by people who can read the same attribution studies you can.

Ten of the largest publicly listed oil and gas companies plan, on average, to increase production by 14% between 2024 and 2030. The planned expansion runs well past even the IEA’s business-as-usual line, the one that ends the century around 2.9°C.

The pledges that once pointed the other way have been walking backward. BP promised in 2020 to cut oil and gas output 40% and become, in its CEO’s words, a force for good. By 2025 it had slashed billions from renewables, raised fossil spending back toward ten billion a year, and returned to what it now calls a simpler, stronger strategy, which is petro-business with the apology removed. The six European majors lifted their combined profits 43% in a single recent quarter, to the highest level since 2022 — no coincidence this came while the Strait of Hormuz got blocked by the war. In the US, the world’s biggest producer, the current administration hands the industry the political cover to pump harder and calls climate change the largest con ever.

Source: The Guardian

The incentive is the whole tragedy in one line. A company that sells the fuel captures the profit from every extra barrel and pays for none of the heat that barrel adds to the room. The person in the top-floor flat with the failing fan pays. The 20,000 who died in a week paid. The coastline behind Thwaites will pay. The current that might flip pays in a currency we can’t even price yet. And the market, as currently wired, rewards the seller for building more steps on the staircase.

I didn’t lose faith in our institutions because I thought they were deliberately lying. No. I lost faith because they believe their own story: that “growing the economy” (even in sustainable jargon) is the cure for everything, not the knife pressed to our collective throat.

But I didn’t stop believing in science. Instead, I doubled down. Science is math and logic, evidence and repeatability, reason without gut feelings. And it (mostly) works. That’s why planes fly, satellites orbit, and your phone can stalk you with terrifying precision.

So when you read studies like this one here or this one here where the most respected climate scientists clearly prove that climate change is accelerating and that worldwide known climate deniers cherry-pick data to support their agenda rather than facing the uncomfortable truth, well, it’s quite easy to realize that we are in deeeeep trouble here.

Estimated heat-related mortality over 12–29 June, based on a U-shaped response of mortality to temperature. The main plot shows cumulative total deaths and the inset shows daily deaths (Source: France’s June heatwave caused more than 2,700 heat-related deaths)

And many can’t see this because of our real split-screen reality. The physical reality — gravity, thermodynamics, the carbon cycle, the time it takes for soil to regenerate. Unflinching, measurable, non-negotiable. And the social reality — borders, money, laws, quarterly earnings. These are collective hallucinations we agree to treat as truth. They only exist because we keep believing in them.

The problem is we’ve blurred the line until most people treat the made-up stuff (like eternal GDP growth) as sacred law, and treat the actual laws of physics like optional guidelines. Well, reality doesn’t care about your opinion. It’s still there when you stop believing in it.

Forests need decades to regrow. Minerals are finite. The Earth only has so much fresh water, fossil fuel, and metal in the ground. Right now, we’re smashing headfirst into those limits and pretending they don’t exist.

But no one wants to cut back unless everyone else does. So no one does. Not me. Not you. Not the petrostate next door. We all want Wi-Fi, avocados, antibiotics, and Bali sunsets. Growth keeps the lights on, pensions intact, and political revolts at bay. That’s why no one in charge talks about real collapse.

Our entire “shared story” (industrial capitalism, consumer culture, ‘technosalvation’) is a fossil-fuel fever dream. And like any fever dream, it feels real until the sweat dries. This is the root of the mess: our social reality ignores physical reality. And physical reality always wins.

We broke the ocean. We broke the sky. We even broke time with once-in-a-million-year heat events now happening all the time. This is a runaway train in overshoot, and we’re pouring grease on the rails.

So what do we do?

We download climate apps. Buy air purifiers. Use recycled tote bags to shop for overpackaged food grown in deforested soil. And then we lie to ourselves. We tell bedtime stories about green solutions, and techno-fixes, about “doing our part.” But deep down, we know: we are simply not willing to do what it takes.

There’s no pathway to salvation that doesn’t cut through the bones of predatory capitalism, through our addiction to convenience, through our myth of “endless growth.” You don’t get a liveable planet by swapping engines. You get it by stopping the fire.

Then you look around. People still go to work. Pay the bills. Plan careers, weddings, kids and retirement plans. Not because they don’t care — but because the truth is too much.

We all secretly hope things might hold together, at least for our lifetime, right?

But in quiet moments, you can’t help seeing the bigger picture. The patterns jump out at you. The where-the-f*ck-are-we-heading thing. And for a brief second, that fake normal vibe falls apart, and you can see what’s really going down underneath.

People told us climate change would feel like a slow incline, but we now know it’s like climbing stairs: long flat stretches where things seem mostly normal, and then, suddenly, a bump to a new level. A heatwave that’s outside anything your body is used to. A season that knocks crops off schedule. A power grid pushed past what it was built to handle. A building that feels like an oven.

Eventually, you stop flinching at headlines. You normalize the sirens, the sky, the sweat. You normalize the chaos. And just like that, you burn more to keep the AC blasting to fight the heat created by the fossil fuels powering that AC, somehow feeling everything and nothing at all.

Yes, we are that absurd.

May the northern lights guide you,

M.