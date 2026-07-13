Antarctic Sapiens 🇦🇶

Antarctic Sapiens 🇦🇶

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mark Haubner's avatar
Mark Haubner
2d

We used to plan on heading north to beat the heat. Then Maine went hot. So then we figures, ok, so up the mountain, but now the mountain is hot. The Arctic was next on the list and then we saw Alaska and Siberia hit 80F. Nowhere to run, nowhere to hide. Best to start adulting and making the drastic changes we need. Now.

Reply
Share
Michael Gease's avatar
Michael Gease
2d

I like J curves. They tell us with where we were, and scare us with where we are. We can still stop this roller coaster into the future. But it takes a bit of sacrifice, and a lot of determination by our leaders. If they have the political will. If they care about our children’s future.

Reply
Share
1 reply
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Ricky Lanusse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture