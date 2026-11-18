Something that money can’t buy (created by author)

The road into Clay County bends so often that the younger boy has stopped trying to guess where it goes.

He’s nine. His brother, beside him on the back seat, is ten. Between them sits a bag with a cheap tape deck inside it, and the boy keeps one hand on the zip. Out the window the hills come down to the road like the sides of a bowl. A coal truck grinds past the other way and the whole car shivers.

“Is it far?” he asks, in the language of home.

“You asked that already,” his brother says.

“That was before.”

The man driving doesn’t understand a word. He lights a cigarette and cracks his window, and the car fills with smoke and the smell of wet leaves. “You boys’ll like it,” he says to the mirror. “Good school. Lot of fellas your age.”

The brothers nod. They have been in the United States a matter of days, and they nod at most sentences.

Their parents are in Bangkok, where the streets have stopped being safe. An uncle in Tacoma, a man their parents have never visited, wrote to say he’d found a place. A fine boarding school, he said. The best kind.

The car crosses water, then crosses it again. Three streams meet here and leave as a river. Then there are buildings on a rise, and a porch, and the engine stops.

The boys on the porch aren’t his age. They’re sixteen, seventeen. Every one of them is smoking. One is half naked and has his ribs wrapped in white tape, and when he turns to look at the car, the younger brother can see the handle of a pocket knife sticking out of his jeans.

“Well,” the driver says. “Here she is.”

The boy tightens his hand on the bag.

That’s how Jensen Huang arrived at Oneida Baptist Institute, in the Kentucky mountains, in a car that delivered him to the wrong address.

The uncle in Tacoma believed he’d found a prestigious academy. What he’d found was a mission school, founded in 1899 by a feudist turned preacher who hoped classrooms might stop the clans of Clay County from shooting each other. By the 1970s its dormitories held mostly boys other schools had decided weren’t worth the trouble.

10. The lawyer at the front door

California, November 2026

Tim Teter drives to his boss’s house because some questions can’t be put in an email.

Teter trained as a mechanical engineer, and his first job, at Lockheed’s missile plant in Sunnyvale, was on the Hubble Space Telescope, a machine that went into orbit with a mirror polished to perfection in the wrong shape, because the one instrument everybody trusted to check it had never been checked itself. Then he went to Stanford Law and spent twenty years as a patent litigator, a trade in which patience is the greatest skill and you only win by reading the document more slowly than the other side. So he has the manner the work (and the failures) leave you with: careful, unhurried, and allergic to adjectives. In 2017, he became general counsel of Nvidia and secretary of its board, which made him the one person at the company paid to worry on everyone else’s behalf, to check the mirror nobody checks.

And for a year he has been told there’s nothing to worry about.

Today, the worry has a name, and awkwardly it’s the same as his boss’s.

Huang is the seventh most common surname in China. It means “yellow,” it goes back to a kingdom that vanished 2,600 years ago, and about thirty-four million people carry it, more than live in Australia. One of them is Jensen Huang, born in Taiwan. Another is Alice Huang, born Huang Le in rural Hunan, who introduces herself as the head of a company in Singapore that buys Nvidia’s chips by the billion. They aren’t related.

US intelligence has been watching Alice Huang for more than a year. On 29 October 2026, the country learned why: officials believed she was passing information to China’s Ministry of State Security, and that she was close to the most important businessman in the United States. Asked about her that same day, Jensen Huang called their dealings “completely normal and not unusual.” He had told his own lawyer the same thing, in writing, that month: standard business with a customer.

Now it’s the first week of November, the reports have turned from “close” to “romantic,” and Congress wants a briefing.

So Teter parks. He rings the bell, and when the door opens, he asks the question he has asked before, the one that has always had the same answer.

This time the answer is different. On his own doorstep, Huang confesses.

Teter drives away and tells the board it has to act.

On Sunday, 8 November, every one of Nvidia’s 42,000 or so employees gets the same email. “I was unfaithful to my wife. There is no excuse for what I did.”

The memo Jensen Huang sent to his employees (Source: New York Times )

The board, a group of investors, partners and old friends who had said nothing in public for ten days, announced an investigation and declared in the same statement that it had “no reason to believe” any secret had been compromised, quite a bold thing to conclude before you’ve investigated.

Then, on Wednesday, 11 November, a newspaper reported a second relationship, this one with an executive who answered directly to him.

That night ten faces assemble on a video call. Several of them have known him since the 1990s. They knew him at thirty, when the company was a rented office and a slide deck. One by one the squares light up, kitchens and studies and a hotel room, and in the middle of the grid sits the man who has run every meeting this board has ever held.

He’s famous for arguing. He’ll argue about a transistor, a font, a junior engineer’s bonus. People close to him say that by then he had two phrases left. “Whatever.” And “I don’t care.”

On Thursday, 12 November 2026, the man who had run Nvidia since its first day was no longer part of the company.

The official record is two calm paragraphs that have little to do with the video call. The board “accepted the resignation.” The finance chief would steer for now. And the novelty: directors, for the first time, had appointed a chair.

For thirty-three years, the board of Nvidia met with nobody at the head of the table except the man it existed to supervise. The first-ever chair is Harvey C. Jones, 73, a mathematician from Georgetown who spent the 1980s building the software that engineers use to design chips. He co-founded one such company at twenty-eight and ran another, Synopsys, for seven years. In November 1993, he joined the board of a seven-month-old start-up with no product and a founder barely thirty. He has sat in that room ever since, and the seat has made him a billionaire. In all that time nobody asked him to imagine the room without Jensen Huang in it. Now it’s his job.

Nvidia sells one thing, and the whole world wants it. Every time a chatbot answers a question or an app paints a picture, thousands of specialized chips are doing sums in a warehouse somewhere. Roughly eight in every ten of those chips are Nvidia’s. Google, Microsoft, Amazon and Meta queue up to buy them at tens of thousands of dollars apiece. That’s how a company with no factories became, in 2026, the most valuable business humans have ever built.

That week the stock market deleted about half a trillion dollars of it, some sixty dollars for every human alive, because one person lost his job.

Nvidia stock price as of November 18, 2026 ( Source )

By the weekend, the newspapers had their culprits. Jensen Huang, who was reckless. Alice Huang, who was a spy. And a board of old friends, which was naive and asleep. Three people to blame for one mess: the day the world’s most important company lost the only boss it had ever had, with a foreign intelligence service allegedly at his elbow.

It’s a satisfying story. But it has one loose thread.

An Nvidia chip is the most guarded object in the world economy. It’s designed in California, printed in Taiwan by the only company that can print it, on machines only one Dutch firm can build, fed by memory that comes mostly from one supplier in South Korea. The US government polices every link of that chain. It decides which countries may buy the finished chip, and China may not have the best ones.

But a chip is still a product. It ships by the million. And Megaspeed, Alice Huang’s company, had already bought billions of dollars’ worth, legally and on the record.

So what did Alice Huang need from Jensen Huang that couldn’t be bought?

9. The toughest kid in school

Oneida, Kentucky, 1973

The answer starts in a dormitory with no locks on the doors.

Oneida runs on a simple economic model: the students are the staff. The school employs no janitors, and still doesn’t. On the first morning, a supervisor reads out the jobs. The older brother gets the tobacco fields. The younger one, the smallest child on campus, gets a bucket, a brush, and the bathrooms of a hundred teenage boys.

He does them every day after class. He kneels on wet tile in a room that smells of bleach and cigarettes, and he scrubs the way he will later wash dishes and design a microchip as if somebody were going to grade it. Asked about it half a century later, he had one complaint. He just wished the boys had been a bit more careful.

His room has two beds. The other one belongs to the boy with the taped ribs.

For the first few nights neither of them says much. The nine-year-old does his homework on the bed. The seventeen-year-old lies on his back and watches him do it.

“What’s that say?” the older boy asks one night, pointing at the page.

The younger one reads it to him.

“And that?”

It takes a while for a nine-year-old to understand what he’s being asked. The toughest kid in the school, the one the others step around, can’t read.

So they strike a deal, and nobody shakes on it. Every night the small one opens a book and teaches the big one his letters. And every night the big one drags a bench out and teaches the small one to lift. One boy had a skill stored in his head, the other had one stored in his shoulders, and after a few months each of them owned both.

Once a month the brothers shut the door, take the tape deck out of the bag, and press the two buttons together. A phone call to Bangkok costs more than the family has. So they talk to the machine instead.

“The mountains are beautiful,” the younger one tells it. Then, because his mother will want to know he’s eating: “The food is incredible. The hamburger is incredible.”

The restaurant is a McDonald’s.

They mail the cassette across the Pacific. Weeks later it comes back with their parents’ voices on it, recorded over their own.

Two years on, the parents arrived with suitcases and not much else, and the family moved to Oregon. In 2019, the boy sent the school two million dollars for a new dormitory.

He’d learned the most valuable lesson of his life in that room: people can help each other by sharing different strengths. Three years later, in a factory in Ohio, nineteen strangers were about to learn the same one.

8. Nineteen engineers and some Brazilians

Taipei, February 1974, and Findlay, Ohio, April 1976

Laptop out, belt off, bag on the rollers. A machine looks through your suitcase and a bored officer looks with empty eyes at the picture. Nobody, at any airport in the world, has ever scanned what you know.

The plan is hatched over breakfast.

It’s a cold February morning in Taipei and seven men are squeezed around a table in a soy-milk shop: the economics minister, Sun Yun-suan, five senior officials, and one visitor from New Jersey, a Chinese-born engineer named Pan Wen-yuan who runs a laboratory at RCA. Steam comes off the bowls. They tear fried dough into strips and dunk it.

Taiwan in 1974 makes umbrellas, plastic toys and cheap televisions. Pan thinks it should make microchips.

“How long?” Sun asks.

“Four years.”

“How much?”

“Ten million US dollars.”

Sun looks at him for a moment and nods. The breakfast costs less than 10 dollars. Pan checks into the Grand Hotel, spends ten days writing the plan, takes early retirement from RCA, and refuses every salary the government offers him.

Former minister of economic affairs Sun Yun-hsuan, second right, attends the opening of Taiwan’s first IC demonstration factory on Oct. 29, 1977. (Source: Taipei Times )

An island with almost no chip engineers can’t invent a chip industry. And so, it goes shopping for one. The government writes to fourteen US companies and strikes a deal with RCA, a fading giant delighted to be paid for a manufacturing process it considers past its best.

The licence is a stack of paper, and everybody involved understands the paper is the cheap part. The expensive part is a year of watching RCA’s people work.

Which is how Chintay Shih, thirty years old, comes to be standing on a factory floor in Findlay, Ohio, in a white coat, with the strangest job description in the building. He’s supposed to stand next to people.

He stands next to the man who loads the furnace. He stands next to the woman who inspects the wafers. He asks why she tilts the tray that way, and she says she doesn’t know, it just works better, and he writes it down. Nineteen engineers have come from Taiwan and split into four teams in four states, one for each piece of the craft. Shih has the factory. His mission, he said later, was to “absorb as much” of RCA’s technology as he could and carry it home as a set of instructions.

The CMOS team of Taiwanese engineers sits for a photo with RCA staff while training in 1976 in Findlay, Ohio. (Source: Taipei Times )

He isn’t the only foreigner in Findlay. A group of engineers from Brazil is training in the same plant, under the same kind of contract, sent by a government with the same bright idea. But Brazil’s chip industry never happened.

Shih’s group flew home and built a pilot plant that, inside six months, was turning out a higher share of working chips than the RCA factory that taught them. The nineteen went on to run the place. Robert Tsao became chairman of UMC, Taiwan’s first chip company. Tsai Ming-kai built MediaTek, whose processors sit inside a large share of the world’s phones. “We had a strong sense of mission,” Tsai said decades later. And F.C. Tseng became vice chairman of the company that grew out of the same institute in 1987, a foundry called TSMC.

No customs form recorded any of it. The most valuable export in the history of the US electronics industry left the country as carry-on.

In April 1976, the boy from the Kentucky dormitory is thirteen and living outside Portland. He has no idea that nineteen men from the island where he was born have just walked out of Ohio with his future in their heads.

7. Moons Over My Hammy

Oregon, 1975 to 1984, and a Denny’s in San Jose, 1993

In Oregon, the family starts again from nothing. His father, a trained engineer, takes what work he can find. His mother cleans other people’s houses. There’s a rented place and a kitchen table where four people who have spent two years as voices on a tape relearn how to eat dinner together. “They started over in their late thirties,” he’d say later, in the voice of a man still slightly amazed by it.

At fifteen, he gets a job at a Denny’s in Portland. Dishwasher, then busboy, then waiter. He will boast about it for the rest of his career: nobody, he says, can carry more coffee cups.

He skips two grades. So when he walks into the electrical engineering lab at Oregon State, he’s sixteen and, by his own account, looks like a child, in a room of 250 students who all seem to have beards. Three of them are women. One is called Lori.

He works out the seating so that he ends up as her lab partner. He has no small talk. But he has one asset, and he knows exactly what it’s worth.

“Do you want to see my homework?”

She looks at it. It’s perfect.

Then he makes her two promises, with the confidence of a boy who has never been on a date. If she does homework with him every Sunday, she’ll get straight A’s. And by the time he’s thirty, he’ll be running his own company.

She got the A’s. They married in 1985.

The second promise came due on 17 February 1993, his thirtieth birthday, and he kept it to the day. He’d been meeting two engineers from Sun Microsystems, Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, in a corner booth at the Denny’s on Berryessa Road in San Jose, the kind of place where three men can occupy a table for four hours on bottomless coffee. On the night it all came together they polished off a Lumberjack Slam, a Moons Over My Hammy and a Super Bird sandwich.

There was a hitch. Lori wouldn’t let him quit his job unless Malachowsky quit his too. Malachowsky’s wife felt the same in reverse. Priem broke the deadlock by resigning first and daring the other two to leave him alone out there.

They had forty thousand dollars and no name. Every file they saved was labelled NV, for “next version.” When the lawyers needed a word, they went looking for one with those two letters in it. Their first pick, NVision, turned out to belong already to a maker of toilet paper. So Huang reached for Latin: invidia. Envy. They wanted to build a chip so good that everyone else would turn green.

The booth, until November 13, had a plaque that read: “The booth that launched a $1 trillion company.”

The plaque is now gone.

Denny’s CEO Kelli Valade and Nvidia CEO and co-founder Jensen Huang at a Denny’s restaurant in San Jose, Calif., in 2023. But Denny’s has removed the sign honoring the company ( Source )

6. “Morris Chang is calling me”

Tokyo, 1996, and Santa Clara, 1997

Three years in, Nvidia was dying.

It was nothing like the company it is today. In the mid-1990s, it had about a hundred employees and one idea: a chip that could draw three-dimensional worlds fast enough for video games on an ordinary home computer. Dozens of start-ups were chasing the same idea. Nvidia’s first chip drew its worlds out of curved shapes when the rest of the industry had settled on triangles, and it flopped.

Its second was promised to Sega for a new games console, and it was built on the same wrong idea. Finishing it would kill the company. Abandoning it would also kill the company, because the cash would run out in about a month.

A normal chief executive sends lawyers. Huang got on a plane.

He’s thirty-three. Across the table sits Shoichiro Irimajiri, a former Honda engineer who is now one of Sega’s most senior executives, and who is owed a chip. Huang has rehearsed this on the flight and there’s no good way to say it, so he says it straight. The chip is wrong. You should find another supplier. And I need you to pay us in full anyway.

Irimajiri waits.

Without the money, Huang tells him, Nvidia is dead. It will vaporize. And he adds the part no salesman would: if Sega does pay, the money will most likely be lost.

Then he flies home and waits to find out whether he still has a company.

Irimajiri took a few days. Eventually, he came back with three words. “We’ll do it.”

Five million dollars bought six months. Huang fired more than half his hundred employees and bet what was left on one chip with one chance to work. For years afterwards, he opened internal presentations with the same sentence: “Our company is thirty days from going out of business.”

He still needed somebody to manufacture it, because Nvidia has never owned a factory. He found the number for a Taiwanese chip maker’s California office in the Yellow Pages and called. Nobody called back. He called again. Nobody called back. So he wrote a letter, on company stationery, to the founder himself, and posted it to Taiwan.

In Hsinchu, a sixty-five-year-old man opens his mail. Morris Chang spent twenty-five years at Texas Instruments and was passed over for the top job. Then Taiwan hired him to do something with the know-how those nineteen engineers had brought home, and in 1987 he founded a company that would make chips for anyone who could design one. He named it for exactly what it did: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company. TSMC.

The letter is from a start-up he has never heard of. It says his salespeople won’t return its calls. Chang reads it twice. He has told his sales staff a hundred times never to ignore a small customer, and it irritates him.

The following week he’s in California. He takes the letter out of his briefcase and dials the number printed at the top of the page, unannounced.

Huang picks up. Behind him, a room full of engineers is having a loud argument. Chang says his name, and hears the young man turn and shout the room into silence: Morris Chang is calling me!

TSMC has made Nvidia’s chips ever since.

The company had now survived twice, and neither time by committee. One time, a man flew to Tokyo. Another time, that same man wrote a letter. Every lesson Nvidia learned in its first five years pointed the same way: when it matters, it goes through Jensen.

By 2013, Nvidia was a solid, mid-sized maker of graphics cards for gamers, worth about nine billion dollars, a tenth of TSMC. Almost nobody outside the industry knew its founder’s name. But the year before, a group of researchers in Toronto had taken two of its gaming cards and used them to train a piece of software to recognize photographs, and it had beaten every rival program on Earth. The chips built to draw video games turned out to be the best machines ever made for teaching computers to think. Over the next decade that discovery would multiply the company’s value six hundred times and put its founder on stages in a black leather jacket, signing autographs.

Chang could see something coming. That year he offered Huang the job of running TSMC. To his disappointment, Huang’s answer was five words short. “I already have a job.”

5. Top five

Santa Clara, 2013 to 2026

Colette Kress has spent her career in companies you can draw.

Thirteen years at Microsoft. Three at Cisco. Before that, Texas Instruments. Places with divisions and vice presidents and a box for everyone, where a finance chief can pin the org chart to the wall and see who decides what. In September 2013, at forty-six, she joins Nvidia as chief financial officer, and goes looking for the chart.

There isn’t one worth pinning up. There is Jensen, and under Jensen, a single flat line of about sixty people.

Most chief executives keep eight or ten direct reports. He keeps sixty and refuses to meet any of them alone. “I don’t have one-on-ones with them because it’s impossible,” he said. Problems go in front of the whole group and get attacked by the whole group, so nobody can hold a private version of the truth.

Then there are the emails. Every employee, all the way down, sends him a list of the five things they’re working on. He reads them. And he answers at once.

Kress watches the same man review a chip’s architecture, rewrite a marketing slide, and approve a junior engineer’s pay during the same workday. She watches him fly to the White House to argue about what China should be allowed to buy, and to Taipei, where crowds wait outside restaurants for him to finish eating, and to Seoul, where the company hangs cartoon drawings of his face from the ceiling. His iconic jacket sold at Sotheby’s in 2026. Technologist, executive, marketer, lobbyist, mascot.

There was no chief operating officer, no president, no chair, and no succession plan anyone has managed to find.

The board was supposed to mind that. Two of its ten directors were the venture capitalists who wrote Nvidia’s first cheques in 1993. Two more, Harvey Jones among them, came from Synopsys, the firm that sold Nvidia its design software in the nineties. The whole board met four times a year. Three of its members had become billionaires on Nvidia shares alone. A thousand dollars put into the company at its 1999 listing had grown to about seven million by the autumn of 2026, a return of 700,000%, and in 2026 Nvidia touched $5.5 trillion, with six cents of every dollar in an S&P 500 index fund riding on it.

The people paid to imagine Nvidia without Jensen Huang were the people he had made richest. They weren’t naive or asleep. They were wide awake, four times a year, and saw no reason on Earth to touch anything.

For thirteen years, every three months, Kress has been the second voice on Nvidia’s earnings call. He talks about the future. Then she reads the numbers.

But during the first days of November 2026, something small changed inside the building. The replies to the top-five emails started taking longer.

Everything Nvidia knew about how Nvidia decides, who gets chips, which customer is real, what the US government will tolerate, sat in the one container the company had never thought to insure.

And the US government had made the same bet, on the same container.

4. “The stupidest thing this country ever did”

Pasadena, 1950, and Los Angeles, 1955

Dan Kimball was the Navy’s number two in 1950, and he had a problem named Qian Xuesen.

Kimball had come to the Navy from the rocket-engine business, and he knew exactly what Qian was worth. Qian had arrived from Shanghai in 1935 on a scholarship, twenty-three years old, and within a decade, he’d helped found the Jet Propulsion Laboratory. In 1945, the US Army put him in a colonel’s uniform and flew him to Germany to question the men who’d built Hitler’s rockets. He applied for citizenship.

Then, in June 1950, at the height of the Red Scare, the Army pulled his security clearance over a list of people who’d attended a party meeting in Pasadena in 1938. Overnight, one of the best rocket scientists alive was barred from his own laboratory.

Humiliated, Qian decided to pack and go home.

Customs agents seized his crates at a warehouse, most of them full of books and papers.

They took the boxes.

Then they noticed the man. For five years, Qian lived under watch. He could teach, but he couldn’t do secret work, and he couldn’t leave.

In June 1955, he writes a letter that the watchers never see. It’s a plea for help, addressed to a senior official in Beijing, and he copies it small onto thin paper. His wife, Jiang Ying, puts it inside an ordinary family letter to her sister in Belgium. She addresses the envelope in a child’s wobbling handwriting, so that nobody at the post office will recognize her.

They can’t post it from home. So they go out, with the watchers trailing behind, and at a coffee shop Jiang Ying drifts away from her husband for a moment and drops the envelope in a mailbox.

Belgium. Then Beijing. Then the desk of Zhou Enlai, China’s premier.

That August, US and Chinese diplomats sit down in Geneva to trade prisoners. The US side insists that no Chinese scientist is being held against his will. China’s ambassador reaches into his folder and produces the letter.

Kimball had begged his own government not to do it. Qian was no more a communist than he was, he said. Wherever that man goes, he reportedly said, he equals five divisions. He lost the argument. The US traded Qian to Beijing for a group of airmen captured in Korea. It had impounded the luggage and then handed over the carry-on.

Qian Xuesen (Tsien Hsue-Shen) ( Source )

On 17 September 1955, Qian walked up a gangway in Los Angeles with his wife and two children and told reporters he had no reason to come back. Zhou Enlai said that getting him made the talks worthwhile all by itself. China gave him a laboratory. He gave China its missile programme, and the foundations of the rockets that now carry its astronauts.

“It was the stupidest thing this country ever did,” Kimball said.

Seventy years later the same country set out to keep its best technology away from China. But again, it only wrote rules for boxes.

3. Same boxes, six times the price

Malaysia, September 2024, and Singapore, June 2025

An official from the US Commerce Department walks into a data center in Malaysia and stops.

A data center is a warehouse full of computers, and this one belongs to a company that has just imported billions of dollars of Nvidia’s most powerful machines. Machines like that are supposed to be bolted into racks, wired up and humming. The room should be loud and cold.

But many of them are still in their boxes.

Sealed cartons, stacked on pallets, in a building built to run them. It’s what you’d expect to see if the machines weren’t staying.

The rule the official is there to enforce is easy to state. Since October 2022, a US company has needed a government licence to sell its most powerful AI chips to China, and the government doesn’t grant one. The rule was tightened in October 2023. It looks at two things: who is buying the chip, and where the chip will sit.

The company in Malaysia is called Megaspeed, and its story begins with that rule.

Megaspeed rents out computing power. It buys Nvidia machines, installs them in data centers in Southeast Asia, and charges other companies to use them over the internet, the way a landlord rents out flats. Until 2023 it was the Singapore branch of a Chinese video-game company called 7Road. After the ban, 7Road couldn’t buy Nvidia’s best chips. But a company in Singapore could. So 7Road sold its Singapore branch, and the branch got a new name.

The buyer was a company registered in the British Virgin Islands. It was called Huang Le Ltd.

On paper, then, Megaspeed wasn’t Chinese, and its machines weren’t in China. Its customers included Alibaba, the Chinese internet giant, which could use the machines from a distance. From June 2024, the former gaming branch bought more than $4.8 billion of Nvidia hardware, over five million dollars’ worth every single day. In one year its assets grew from $33 million to $3 billion.

Megaspeed is pushing ahead with construction of a large data center in Johor, the Malaysian state across the border from Singapore, where new A.I. facilities have risen between palm oil plantations. (Source: New York Times )

Megaspeed says it broke no rules, and about the rules it may well be right. A chip that never enters China, in a building outside China, owned by a firm that isn’t Chinese, passes the test.

But what about the use of it?

And where machines did cross the border, they left a trail. Researchers at Epoch AI put two sets of customs records side by side for one trade: computer servers leaving Malaysia for China. Malaysia counted about 36,700 machines going out. China counted about 35,500 coming in. Nearly the same number of machines.

The prices were another story. Leaving Malaysia, the average server was declared at $17,000, the cost of a small car. Arriving in China, the same server was worth $106,000, the cost of a sports car. An ordinary server costs about $17,000. A server packed with Nvidia’s banned chips costs about $106,000. The gap opened four months after the October 2023 rule and closed within two months of Malaysia demanding permits in July 2025. Epoch says the pattern fits smuggling and doesn’t prove it.

So the ban had a weakness a child could spot. It checked the buyer’s name and the building’s address. A company could change its name and move its building.

One thing couldn’t be changed. Somebody at Nvidia had to decide that a brand-new company nobody had heard of deserved billions of dollars of the scarcest product on the planet. And at Nvidia, there was only ever one somebody.

On 24 June 2025 the Commerce Department’s inspectors come to Megaspeed’s office in Singapore, in a glass tower by the harbour, to check a shipment against its forms. A woman in her late forties is in the room. Singapore’s government will later describe her as the company’s chief executive, its chairperson and one of the people who controlled it.

Her English name is Alice. Corporate records list her as Megaspeed’s managing director for eight months in 2023 and then not at all. Her biography says she was a television reporter, then a banker. She was born in 1977 in rural Hunan and went to school in Xiangtan, the district where Mao was born, and somewhere between there and this office she acquired a master’s degree from Hong Kong, a Hong Kong passport, an investment fund in Shanghai, and a British Virgin Islands company with her own Chinese name on the door. Nobody has managed to explain where the money came from.

The inspectors finish their check. Before the day is over, Singapore’s police have questioned her and taken Alice Huang’s passport. They kept it for eight months.

When reporters visited that office in November 2026, the Megaspeed logo was still on the wall, but there was nobody behind the door.

Late in the summer of 2025, in Washington, a phone rang.

2. The woman with two biographies

A bar in Taipei, June 2024

Taipei in the first week of June is a steam bath. The plum rains have come, the pavements shine, and the city is hosting Computex, the biggest computer trade show in Asia. In 2024 it has turned into a festival for one man. His face is on banners. Fans camp outside the restaurants where he eats. When he walks through a night market the crowd moves with him like a tide, and the local press has a word for it: Jensanity.

Like a pop star, Nvidia’s CEO Huang stirs up ‘Jensanity’ in Taiwan (Source: Reddit )

Every executive in town wants ten minutes with Jensen Huang. Most of them won’t get it. Nvidia’s chips are rationed that year like petrol in a war, and a word from him decides who gets served.

In a bar across town, a party is underway. It’s an industry crowd: server makers, software people, executives from the Taiwanese hardware firm Gigabyte. Ice, whiskey, lanyards stuffed into jacket pockets. One of the guests is a woman from a Singapore company most of them know only as a very large customer.

Somebody says it’s a shame Jensen isn’t here.

Alice Huang puts down her glass.

“I bet you guys I can get Jensen here.”

There’s laughter. Then she takes out her phone.

A man named Parker Schmitt, who runs a software company and was standing in that group, described what happened next. “Jensen immediately showed up.”

The most wanted man in the technology industry walks into the bar with two Nvidia executives behind him. He takes a shot of whiskey with the group. He stays a few minutes, and he leaves.

Nobody in the room forgot it.

Mr. Huang with the Megaspeed executive Alice Huang, or Huang Le, at a party in Taipei in June 2024. The company NetThunder posted this photo on LinkedIn. (Source: New York Times )

So what did Alice Huang need from Jensen Huang that couldn’t be bought?

Exactly that: a phone that he answered.

In November 2023, Megaspeed changed owners on paper for the second time in a year, passing to a Singapore company that had existed for a few weeks. Four days later, Nvidia named it an official partner. Over the next twelve months its assets grew ninety-fold. Nvidia shipped it $4.8 billion of machines while the rest of the industry waited in line. According to people who have read the intelligence, the relationship also gave her a possible view of something no chip contains: what Jensen Huang was thinking, and what he knew about the arguments inside the White House over how much China should be allowed to buy.

He was in those arguments because the US had put him there. He flew with the president. He was the voice the government listened to on its own chip ban, and he used that voice to say the ban should be looser. In 2026 it was loosened: the administration cleared a more powerful Nvidia chip for sale to China.

A US rule guarded the chip at every step from California to the customer. The same rule depended, for its meaning, on the judgement of one man. He decided who was a real customer. He told the government what was safe. And he could be reached by anyone he chose to pick up for.

In late summer 2025, weeks after Singapore took Alice Huang’s passport, Tim Teter phoned Jeffrey Kessler, the Under Secretary of Commerce who runs US export controls, to ask whether his department was behind it. Teter then emailed the agents investigating Megaspeed, said Kessler had cleared him to get in touch, and asked for a meeting. The agents refused and sent the email up the chain. Nvidia says Teter knew nothing of any relationship, and the record now suggests he’d been lied to.

What the agents wanted from Nvidia isn’t public, but it isn’t hard to guess, because it’s what export investigators always want. Serial numbers. Shipping records. Which machines went to which building, and who is logged in to them tonight.

Accounts of what happened next disagree. One version has Kessler telling his staff to carry on “strictly by the book.” Another has those same staff ordered to send every question for Nvidia through Kessler’s office, and to stop mentioning Megaspeed by name outside the building, restrictions that applied to no other chip company. Both versions end the same way. Months later the Justice Department took the case over and the Commerce investigation stopped.

Four departments wanted Megaspeed put on the US blacklist. Scott Bessent, the Treasury Secretary, says so himself, and says the one department that didn’t move was Commerce, the one that “has the pen.” Nvidia kept selling to Megaspeed after the investigation became public.

President Donald Trump was told, by several accounts, in October 2025 that US intelligence was listening to Alice Huang. He did nothing. On 30 March 2026, Marco Rubio, his Secretary of State and national security adviser, sent a classified memo to a handful of cabinet members laying out her ties to Jensen Huang and to China’s security ministry. In May, Trump flew to Beijing to meet Xi Jinping and took Jensen Huang with him. Rubio is reported to have briefed the president about Alice Huang aboard Air Force One on that very trip. The White House disputes it.

Asked on 8 November 2026 whether he regretted not acting, Trump said he didn’t. “He dealt with somebody,” he said of Jensen Huang, “but you know, so does everybody else.”

That leaves Alice Huang, and the closer anyone looks at her, the less there is to see.

The Nvidia scandal connections (Source: New York Times )

“The big thing is, was the woman a spy,” Trump said on 12 November 2026, “and I don’t know if that’s been determined yet.” For once, the man with the best intelligence services on Earth was closer to the truth than his constant bomb-dropping posts.

Rubio’s memo says she was recruited by Chinese intelligence. The CIA, whose report the memo was built from, is said to believe the evidence doesn’t prove she knowingly passed anything to Beijing. Todd Blanche, the Attorney General, says no conclusion has been reached. Jim Himes, the senior Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee, came out of a classified briefing saying he doubted it. The agencies agree on one fact, that she was in contact with the ministry, and on a word for her: asset, wide enough to hold an eager informant and a frightened executive who was told her career depended on picking up the phone.

Singapore questioned her for eight months, found too little to charge her, gave her a warning and her passport, and watched her fly to Shanghai the same day, 26 February 2026. It has since barred her from returning, for giving its police “inaccurate information” about how much of Megaspeed she ran.

Because that’s the other thing nobody can establish: what she was to her own company. Megaspeed says she left on 30 August 2025. The corporate records say she left in November 2023. People who met her in 2025 say she was handing out business cards as its chief executive.

Her past has the same texture. One biography says she reported for state television; one of the two stations named has no record of her. Another says she ran private banking at HSBC. In 2019 a holding company she owned, which had existed for less than two months, sold a video-game business to 7Road for $145 million. Four years later 7Road sold her its Singapore branch. Her husband, Kang Wei, runs the Shanghai fund that sat behind the first deal. By one account he’s the person who introduced her to Jensen Huang.

Desmond Shum, who spent years inside China’s world of politically connected money and wrote a book about it, says she looks like something he recognizes: a white glove, somebody who holds an asset so that the real owner’s hands never touch it.

In every version of Alice Huang’s story, she’s carrying something that belongs to somebody else. A Chinese gaming company’s ambitions, routed through Singapore. A Shanghai fund’s money, routed through the Virgin Islands. Possibly a ministry’s questions, routed through a relationship. Nobody yet knows which, or how willingly, and she hasn’t said. China calls the whole affair groundless.

And across the table from her sat a man carrying a company, an industry and a superpower’s China policy in one head.

The US wrote a rule that tracked a chip through every factory on three continents. Then it let the only question that mattered — who gets one — travel through a single person. The most protected supply chain on Earth had one part with no backup, and it wore a leather jacket.

He’d been that from the start. In 1973 an uncle read a brochure and shipped a nine-year-old to the wrong school, and the boy turned out to be worth more than anything else that crossed the Pacific that decade. Fifty years later the labels had changed. Founder. Chief executive. National champion. Friend of the president. Everybody who handled him read the label, and nobody opened the box.

Mr. Huang attended a luncheon at the White House with other tech industry leaders on October 2026 (Source: New York Times )

1. First question, please

At two in the afternoon, California time, an operator named Sarah welcomes investors to Nvidia’s quarterly results.

For thirteen years, this call has had two parts. Colette Kress reads the numbers, and then Jensen Huang takes the questions. Today the first voice after the legal warnings belongs to Harvey C. Jones, seventy-three, chair of the board for five days.

He needs about a minute. The founder resigned by his own choice. The board accepted, and it “does not intend to reinstate Jensen as CEO.” A search firm has been hired. A new committee of independent directors and outside lawyers will watch over exports and national security. And there’ll be no questions today about how any of it happened, because an investigation is open.

Then Kress, who is now both parts.

Sales for the three months to 25 October: $115.8 billion. That’s about $1.27 billion a day, weekends included, and some $7 billion more than the analysts on the line had guessed. Next quarter she expects $130 billion. Next year she expects the company to grow by 75%, up from the 70 she promised last time. “Our momentum is real,” she says.

The quarter she’s describing closed eighteen days before the resignation. Every dollar in it was sold while Jensen Huang still answered his phone.

The operator opens the line.

The first question comes from Joseph Moore of Morgan Stanley, and it’s about the 75%. Is the demand there? Do this week’s new export rules change it? Kress says the company is confident in the demand and still reading the rules.

A second executive, Ian Buck, has been introduced to help with the answers. In the transcript, he never speaks.

One analyst asks about the search for a successor. Jones says the board won’t hurry it.

Nobody asks about Singapore. Nobody asks about Malaysia, or Megaspeed, or how many of this quarter’s machines are sitting in a building that someone has checked.

“We have got this,” Kress says at the end, and thanks everyone. The operator tells the listeners they may disconnect.

After the call, the shares climb about seven dollars, to roughly $162. On 6 October they closed at $239.24. About a third of the company is still missing.

Nobody has said what becomes of the top-five emails, that direct line with the lists employees sent Jensen Huang about their work.

In Kentucky, there was one tape and one tape only, always in transit, each side erased the other to make room.

But it always kept making the journey back

This is a narrative reconstruction of real events. Scenes are dramatized from published accounts and the historical record, and some dialogue before 1997 is imagined. Speech quoted from 2024 onward is taken from public reporting.