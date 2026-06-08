Antarctic Sapiens 🇦🇶

Antarctic Sapiens 🇦🇶

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Karen's avatar
Karen
Jun 8

The truth will out every time a lie is told. Please bear that in mind country leaders - lie upon lies will do no good.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Ricky Lanusse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture