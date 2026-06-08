On June 2, Secretary of State Marco Rubio sat in front of a Senate committee and said the war was over. But the senators in the room did not believe him.

Cory Booker told him directly that the war was not over, that the price at the pump said otherwise, that the thing had not been resolved. Tim Kaine called it the most surprising thing Rubio tried to sell the committee that day, and added the obvious: there was still firing going on, between Iran and the US, in neighboring nations, against commercial shipping. The ceasefire had lowered the temperature. It had not stopped the war.

The same week Rubio was declaring victory in a Senate hearing room, US Central Command was announcing “self-defense strikes” against Iranian radar and drone sites. Iran was announcing it had targeted US forces at a base in Kuwait. Kuwait briefly shut its main airport after Iranian drones damaged a terminal, killing one person and wounding dozens.

A ceasefire is supposed to be, well, the part where the shooting and death stops. But this one had been “in place” for almost seven weeks, and no one on the ground seemed to get the memo.

This is where things are right now. Not the official ending, not the oil price, not the Strait. Right now, every government involved is telling its own clean, confident version of events in public, even as reality on the ground keeps proving it wrong.

So the easiest way to understand what is happening is to watch that gap: what they say versus what keeps happening anyway.

What A Ceasefire Really Is

Trump announced the framework of a deal twelve days before any of this, on Truth Social, in the way he announces most things. The agreement, he wrote, had been largely negotiated, and the details would be announced shortly. Roughly forty-eight hours later, US military leaders announced a series of strikes in southern Iran.

The thing that was largely negotiated produced bombs before it produced a document.

When reporters asked Trump if the ceasefire was actually holding, he more or less admitted the entire method out loud: “A ceasefire there is much different than a ceasefire in other parts of the world,” which is another way of saying the ‘ceasefire’ is whatever the person in charge needs it to mean that day. Even if shots are still being fired, it can still be called a ceasefire as long as the right people keep using the word, because the word is doing political work that has nothing to do with the firing.

Iranian state media says talks with the US have been suspended over Israel’s actions in Lebanon. Trump contradicts this the same day, saying talks continue at a rapid pace. Iran’s foreign minister says the ceasefire covers all fronts, including Lebanon, and that a violation on one front is a violation on all of them. Israel’s defense minister says the Lebanon ceasefire codifies Israel’s right to keep its forces inside Lebanon and maintain freedom of action. The Lebanese parliament speaker calls the same agreement booby-trapped.

Four different governments, four mutually exclusive descriptions of the same piece of paper, each delivered with total confidence to a different audience.

No one is “lying,” exactly. They are all describing the ceasefire in whatever way helps their own story land at home in their preferred and most convenient scenario. So what you get is not one shared reality, but a stack of competing announcements, while the shooting keeps going underneath.

Meanwhile, the timeline keeps slipping. In March, Rubio told G7 foreign ministers privately that the war would run another two to four weeks. That was already longer than the public line. Now it is June, and that private estimate is months off. The public version, the one about being “close” to the finish line, has not changed since Rubio told Sean Hannity in March that he could see it.

The “finish line” is less a prediction than a talking point that stays in place no matter what the calendar does.

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Fully Operational

In March, a fire broke out aboard the USS Gerald R. Ford, the largest aircraft carrier in the world, while it was running bombing sorties against Iran in the Red Sea. The Navy put out a short statement. The blaze had been contained, two sailors had non-life-threatening injuries, the carrier was fully operational. The official cause was a laundry-room fire, a dryer.

Two months later, CNN obtained the footage. The footage shows rows of sailors’ bunks reduced to charred metal frames. Burned-out ceilings. Wiring hanging from above. Roughly six hundred sailors lost access to their beds. The ship’s fire-suppression system failed to activate, and the crew fought the fire by hand for thirty hours.

“I seriously thought we were going to lose the ship,” one sailor told CNN. “It’s either fight or die.”

The $13 billion vessel now faces at least a year of repairs. A senior US official confirmed what the original statement had buried: the fire degraded the carrier’s capabilities at the height of the campaign, and the public statement downplayed it.

From day one, Tehran has insisted it hit the carrier directly. Maybe it did, maybe it did not. We might never get a clear answer. But that is not really the point. The point is how the Navy described what happened. “Fully operational” was the story, “A year of repairs” is the fact — a pretty clean image of the whole information system around this war: built to control the damage, failing when it matters, and still being described as working.

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The Filternet

The other side of this war has been running the same operation, at a scale a democracy cannot match, and it started long before any US-Israeli strike.

To understand why Iran went dark, you have to go back to the water. For five consecutive years, Iran has been living through drought, and by the autumn of 2025 the capital itself was running out. Tehran, a city of roughly ten million dating back to 4400 BCE, was down to reservoirs measured in weeks of drinking water, with one of its five main reservoirs already dry and the land beneath the city sinking by around 30 centimeters a year as over-pumped aquifers collapsed. Even the president stood on state media and floated the idea of moving the capital because the ground could no longer hold it.

This was not a natural disaster wearing a political costume.

Decades of dams, deep wells, and water-intensive farming in a country that is 82 percent arid had drained the savings account. And it has been all under a water mafia of military and political interests addicted to megaprojects that look heroic at the ribbon-cutting and catastrophic on a hydrological timescale.

By late December 2025, everything was breaking at once. The rial crashed again. It had lost two-thirds of its value in three years, and food costs were up 72 percent in just one year. Add in the drought, and people felt squeezed from both sides: no water and no money. Protests erupted in all 31 provinces. Everyone knew what could happen. They had seen the crackdowns in 2009, 2019, and after Women, Life, Freedom in 2022.

But they went out anyway, because they had nothing left to give up.

What happened next is the part that the rest of the world was not allowed to see as it unfolded.

In January, 2026, reports of killings started coming out of western towns like Kuhdasht, Azna, and Lordegan, home to Iran’s marginalized Lur minority. Then the government switched off the internet, and the country went dark. But the blackout was not a side effect of the crackdown. It was the crackdown. It gave security forces room to fire automatic weapons into crowds, and even target wounded people in hospital beds, while the outside world saw fragments and rumors.

NetBlocks later counted more than 2,093 hours, the longest nationwide internet blackout in modern history. At times, traffic inside the country fell to one percent of normal. Amnesty International called January 2026 the deadliest period of repression it had documented in decades.

Iran’s National Security Council issued its first official toll at 3,117 dead, most of whom it labeled terrorists or security forces. The UN special rapporteur, citing doctors inside the country, said the toll could exceed 20,000. The gap between 3,117 and 20,000 is the exact volume of what the blackout was built to hide, and the regime understood that a death it can keep off the internet is a death it can later claim never happened.

When the internet finally came back in late May, it returned in a limited, tightly managed form: WhatsApp was restricted, and the filternet was still standing. A former head of Iran’s state broadcaster confirmed that Tehran had imported Chinese deep-packet-inspection hardware that can inspect and block online traffic in real time. That means the regime can shut the country off from the outside world whenever it wants, while keeping just enough service running for businesses and government to operate.

The three-month blackout that hid the January killings was the test run. The war simply gave the regime political cover to finish building the system for good.

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The Oldest Weapon

Set the two governments beside each other. One softens a report to keep a burning ship sounding seaworthy. The other turns off the lights for a whole country so it can kill somewhere between three thousand and twenty thousand of its own people without anyone watching. The distance is wide but the instinct is identical, and so is the direction it always bends: toward “everything is under control,” while they keep the people from seeing the gap between what is announced and what is actually happening to them.

None of this is new. It is the oldest weapon there is, older than the drone and the deep-packet filter, and we have the receipts going back as far as anyone bothered to write things down.

During WWI, on July 1, 1916, the British army climbed out of its trenches at the Somme and walked into machine-gun fire. By nightfall there were roughly 60,000 casualties, nearly 20,000 of them dead, in a single day, the bloodiest day in the history of the British army. The next morning, readers at home opened their papers and found the headline “Our Casualties Not Heavy.”

“Our Casualties Not Heavy” ( Source )

The battle was a day of promise. Things were going well for Britain and France. The owner of the Times and the Daily Mail ended the war as Britain’s director of propaganda in enemy countries.

The story and the state were the same hand.

The other side ran the same machine. While German troops bled out at the Somme and at Verdun, the German army produced a film called “With Our Heroes at the Somme,” staged scenes and all, showing an army that felt no exhaustion, took no real losses, and cared nobly for its enemy’s wounded. The German army was in fact so short of men it would soon have to pull back its entire line. The footage said otherwise: it was there to show you how you should really feel about it.

A century later, the tools have changed but the bend has not. “Our Casualties Not Heavy” became “fully operational.” The staged film became the blackout. The censored letter home from the trench became the throttled connection that runs at one percent of normal while a country buries its dead. The technology gets better at hiding the gap. The gap stays exactly where it always was, between the people giving the speech and the people paying for it.

In a war, the first thing every side stops telling is the truth about what the war is really costing. That is not always because leaders are uniquely cruel (though they usually are). It is because if people cannot see the price, they are less likely to demand that it stop, and a tidy story is cheaper than an actual peace.

Forty-five million people are walking into hunger because a strip of water on the far side of the planet has been shut since winter. And the official record, on every side, in every language, in 1916 and in 2026, reads the same: progress, contained, over, almost, fine.

But phrases like “the war is over” are not neutral updates.

They are an instruction: stop asking.

“Fully operational” is an instruction: stop looking.

The “blackout” is an instruction: stop knowing.

If you would like to contribute to the project, this is the place to do so!

So when you find yourself reading that the fire has ceased, the deal is almost done, the ship is fine, the casualties are not heavy, the right reflex is not to believe it and not to dismiss it. The right reflex is to ask the only question that has ever cut through the smoke: who benefits from me believing this, and what would I see if the lights came back on?