Antarctic Sapiens 🇦🇶

Antarctic Sapiens 🇦🇶

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Bruce Danckwerts's avatar
Bruce Danckwerts
15h

A lot to unpack here. I have read recently that the micro-plastic (in our brains and the rest of our bodies) was a false scare. I guess it will take another few years before we know the truth with any certainty. More importantly, your article places all the blame on rising CO2 on Fossil Fuels. Many people are now pointing out that about 60% of the rise in CO2 was due to deforestation and land-use change, so, although we do have to continue to find ways of reducing our fossil fuel use, we are going to have to start focusing on how we use the land. There is in fact, an opportunity to reverse the degradation of our soils and the destruction of our forests which would (a) sequester some carbon (b) make our soils more fertile, and more able to resist the onslaught of either drought or flood (c) improve the rainfall - especially by distributing it more evenly between the coast and the interior of large land masses and (d) crucially, this Biotic Pump or Terrestrial Water Cycle would have a significant cooling effect as it transfers the latent heat of evaporation from ground level to the tops of rain clouds, where the heat can be re-radiated back into space more easily. Finally, I agree about our throw away society being one of the exhibits in this crime scene. I believe the throw away nature of our society is actually the ultimate cause of our excessive use of fossil fuels. Yes, HP, I am looking at your sale of "introductory" ink cartridges in markets like Africa. An ink cartridge that uses the same amount of resources to make and to ship, but with only 10% of the ink . . . . and software that prevents the cartridge from being refilled. Bruce Danckwerts CHOMA Zambia

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Ricky Lanusse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture