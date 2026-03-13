The Planet Has Shifted Gears
Scientists confirmed warming has nearly doubled in speed. Here is what the acceleration means for the world you are living in.
Something has been shifting in the seasons you remember. The summers that used to break by late August now hold through October. The rainfall that used to space itself out now dumps a month’s worth in a violent afternoon and leaves the rivers dry for weeks afterward. If you are old enough to hold two versions of the same season in your memory, childhood…