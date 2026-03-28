The Population Bomb Is Dead — The Emergency It Was Pointing At Is Not
The man who warned the world about too many people lived long enough to watch the crisis flip
Paul Ehrlich spent the last decades of his life watching the catastrophe he had promised fail to arrive on schedule, and watching something he had not fully anticipated take its place. A butterfly scientist by training who became the environmental movement’s most recognizable “prophet of doom”, Ehrlich had the kind of TV-ready polish that made producers…