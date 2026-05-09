The Supermarket Is Hiding a World Too Hot to Feed Itself
Modern supply chains do more than move food: they make distance feel like comfort — and they are extraordinarily good at it
Rain taps softly against the glass outside the ICA supermarket on Södermalm. Inside, the air feels refrigerated into permanence. Strawberries from Spain. Dates from Morocco. Avocados from Mexico stacked into geometric pyramids beneath little handwritten signs designed to feel personal, despite the fact that nothing in this place has touched a human hand…