Antarctic Sapiens 🇦🇶

Antarctic Sapiens 🇦🇶

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Karen's avatar
Karen
7d

And they say there is no such thing as climate change?

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Olav Smorholm's avatar
Olav Smorholm
Jun 25

Yeah, it's also where the climate science become a bit toxic. As you need to deal with discussing thermodynamics with a preference to not discuss high pressure systems as falling dry and cold air. But rather, that they create the need fir low pressure systems that transfer ground heat higher in the atmosphere, and a need created by contrary. Made worse because there is hear transfer from southern latitudes to the Arctic because there isn't enough forests and things that help create clouds and rain further south.

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