Antarctic Sapiens 🇦🇶

Antarctic Sapiens 🇦🇶

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Bruce Danckwerts's avatar
Bruce Danckwerts
24m

Great article. Don't forget, it is not just fossil fuels, but land change, deforestation and bad agriculture that is driving those CO2 emissions, and (I argue) it is probably easier to reverse all of that, than it is to wean us off fossil fuels. That is not to let FF off the hook, but it gives us fire-fighters a strategy that we can all get involved in, see www.radio4pasa.com on the Bring back the Rains page. Bruce Danckwerts, CHOMA, Zambia

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Michael Gease's avatar
Michael Gease
1h

But then counterrevolutionary elements are trying to force us backwards. They have to be overcome so that inertia continues to build and accelerate. People just have to look past their political propaganda and distraction spin right now. Keep the faith.

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