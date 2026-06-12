Antarctic Sapiens 🇦🇶

Antarctic Sapiens 🇦🇶

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Karen
Jun 12

Like spoilt brats!

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Michael Duke
Jun 12

This is a very well-written and concise synopsis of the week. And all this because a real potential for progress, peace, and growth that was agreed to in 2015 occurred under a US President who was black, and this was untenable to a certain number of strategically placed US voters who reversed it.

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