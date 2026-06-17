Antarctic Sapiens 🇦🇶

Antarctic Sapiens 🇦🇶

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Karen's avatar
Karen
Jun 17

It's amazing how everything is connected and frightening how some countries ignore what is happening.

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James's avatar
James
Jun 22

The EEI is massive, the oceans absorb 90% of that excess heat that does not reflect back into space. As that heat in the oceans gets released into the atmosphere and land surface, the effects will be beyond dramatic, beyond horrific, and beyond any control. The tech bros know this, the scientists know this, the media knows this, and the planet is preparing for what is inevitable. It will not be pretty, it will not happen overnight, it will affect people and countries disproportionately, it will eventually spare no one, the few Homo sapiens that survive will be living a much more simple, more spiritual life. It will not be pretty. I wish those precious descendants of ours all the love they can hold.✌️

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