The plane from Johannesburg lands in Cairo in the first days of April, and somewhere between the jet bridge and the transit lounge, someone in the Eritrean delegation starts counting heads. The team has just produced the country’s biggest football result in nearly two decades, a 4–1 aggregate win over Eswatini that puts Eritrea into the Africa Cup of Nations group qualifiers for the first time since 2006. The count stops at the wrong number.

Seven players are gone. Goalkeeper Kibrom Solomon. Veteran midfielder Medhane Redie. A second goalkeeper, three defenders, a striker. Of the ten home-based players who flew out of Asmara, only three fly back: the captain, a midfielder, a forward. The rest slipped away during the stopover in South Africa, trading the biggest win of their careers for a chance at a life their passports were never going to give them.

In Asmara, the government scraps the planned celebrations. State media says nothing. The photos from the Cairo reception circulate anyway, and you can count the absences in them like missing teeth.