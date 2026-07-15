Antarctic Sapiens 🇦🇶

Antarctic Sapiens 🇦🇶

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Michael Gease's avatar
Michael Gease
2d

Cutting emissions is still the easiest path. Tempering corporate greed is still the most difficult.

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The counter-intuitive 🐿️'s avatar
The counter-intuitive 🐿️
1d

here is a trick question…. How can you control Nature or all such phenomena (El Niño La Niña) without modern technology? Can the sustainability class even think without the above trajectory of action…

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