The fleet wakes at 06:00 ship-time, two thousand hulls strung across a corridor of the eastern Pacific the length of Chile. Most of them are empty. From the deck of the tender, where Favola stands with a coffee going cold in her glove, the drones are just a spilled constellation of running lights on black water. Then, every one of them starts singing at once, a high electrostatic hive as the atomizers breathe a fine salt mist straight up into the marine layer.

From a satellite, the clouds above them turn slowly whiter, brightening in long streaks that follow the ships like chalk lines drawn across the sea. By the time the sun comes up, the sky over the corridor is wrong, too bright and too even: a lid of engineered cloud stretched flat from horizon to horizon.

“Brightening holding at target albedo,” the deck officer says, reading her cuff. “Niño-3.4 down another eleven-hundredths overnight.”

But Favola is watching the gulls. They circle the tender the way gulls always have, except there are fewer every season, and the ones that come wear a skinny desperation. On the tender’s big display, the Pacific is rendered in the old convention (warm anomalies in red), but the red tongue that reached out from Peru three weeks ago has gone the color of a healing bruise, orange fading to nothing. Six weeks ago the models had this year’s event cresting past anything on record. The corridor is talking it back down, degree by stolen degree.

“Council wants a statement for the morning feed,” the officer adds. “Something about the harvest being saved.”

“Whose?” Favola spits.

The officer looks up, shocked by the sudden mood in her voice.

“The corridor pulls the heat off the water here.” Favola tips her cup at the red display, at the paling bruise. “It doesn’t delete it. Ask the model where it surfaces. Go on. Ask it about the monsoon. If we’re pulling the heat off the water here, where is it going instead?” She stops for a second and throws some crumbs to the frantic gulls. “Every degree we take out of this ocean lands in somebody else’s sky. We’re not turning off the weather. We’re deciding, from a boat, who gets which weather. And nobody asked us to do that for them.”

Yet the whine of the fleet goes on across the water, patient and indifferent.

The ships aren’t built, the corridor isn’t strung, and there is no council reading anyone the morning feed. But the physics behind the scenes is real: a team ran the numbers on how to turn off El Niño.

The idea is almost absurdly simple, just on a massive scale: about 2,400 ships (roughly 2% of the world’s merchant fleet) would cruise the eastern Pacific and spray a fine mist of seawater into the air. That salty mist helps form brighter, whiter clouds. Brighter clouds reflect more sunlight back into space, so less heat reaches the ocean surface. Cool that patch of water where El Niño usually gets started, and the event never has enough warmth to grow.

Mechanisms of El Niño and MCB (Source: Targeted marine cloud brightening weakens subsequent El Niño)

The technique is called marine cloud brightening (MCB), and the idea has been around since a British physicist proposed it in 1990. What’s new is aiming it at a single seasonal event instead of the whole planet. The team got the idea from an accident: during the Australian bushfires of 2019 and 2020, smoke brightened the clouds over the southeast Pacific and seemed to nudge the region toward cooler, La Niña-like conditions. They took that natural experiment, pointed a forecasting model at the big El Niños of 1997–98 and 2015–16, and asked what a deliberate version would have done.

Comparison of responses to the Australian wildfires and MCB preceding the 2020–2021 La Niña (Source: Targeted marine cloud brightening weakens subsequent El Niño)

Timed right, it pulled the warmth back out of the ocean before the event could bloom. In the team’s computer simulation, doing this during a “super El Niño” year didn’t just weaken it — it basically erased it.

It’s easy to read this and feel a rush of hope: maybe we’ve finally found a way out. But let me explain why it’s the wrong feeling to have.

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This El Niño Is Breaking Its Own Rules

El Niño is a natural pattern that rises and falls in a periodic fluctuation. Every few years the equatorial Pacific warms, the warmth changes where the rain falls, and the whole planet’s weather leans one way for a year or so before the ocean cools and the cycle turns. It has been doing this for as far back as we can read the record, longer than there have been countries to be flooded or farms to be dried out.

Now, scientists are even looking for an “off switch” because El Niño’s damage is getting worse, not because El Niño suddenly changed, but because it’s happening on top of a planet we’ve already heated up. The whole system is running hotter than it used to, so the same natural swing now starts from a higher baseline and hits harder.

The one forming now is behaving oddly on three counts:

It was declared on June 11, which is early.

It comes hard on the heels of the last one, in 2023–24, with less of a gap than usual.

And for months, the seasonal forecasts have pointed to a strength by year’s end that we haven’t seen in the record before.

Early, soon, and possibly bigger than anything on the books. Any one of those would be notable. The three together are why scientists all over the world are paying closer attention than usual.

Source: Copernicus

As of mid-July, the forecast has hardened into something startling. Pulling together 667 model runs across 14 forecasting systems, climate scientist Zeke Hausfather puts the odds of a record-breaking event at around 90%, with the models pointing to a peak near 3.6°C above normal in the central Pacific. The previous record, set in 2015–16, was 2.75°C.

To put that gap in perspective: over the last 150 years, the difference between the strongest El Niño and the fifth-strongest is only about half a degree, and this forecast clears the old record by almost a full degree.

Peak monthly Niño 3.4 anomaly for every El Niño event since 1877, with each event measured against its own era’s centered 30-year climatology (Source: Climate Brink)

A fair pushback is: aren’t we partly just seeing global warming in the numbers? To account for that, scientists also look at an “adjusted” El Niño index that subtracts the long‑term warming trend. Even with that adjustment, 11 of the 14 forecast models still say this could be the biggest El Niño on record.

And it’s not just computer models talking. By mid‑July, the key part of the Pacific was already about 2°C warmer than its adjusted average, hotter this early in the season than it was in 1997 or 2015, the two classic years when El Niño blew up fast. So the point is simple: the ocean itself is already doing something we haven’t really seen before.

Daily Niño 3.4 SST anomaly for every year since 1982 (Source: Climate Brink)

One important caveat, though: no forecasting system has ever predicted an El Niño this strong and then been checked against reality because an event this extreme has never happened. So the model agreement is encouraging, but it’s no guarantee.

The Off Switch Is Real, And That’s The Problem

Now back to the ships, because the study deserves to be taken seriously, including its risks.

The appeal of an “off switch” is obvious when you see the price tag on the alternative. One study the team cites estimates El Niño-driven disruption could cost the global economy $84 trillion across this century. Against a number like that, a few thousand ships spraying seawater sounds almost reasonable.

Then you read the catches, and there are several.

In the simulation, “turning off” El Niño didn’t make the problem disappear — it just moved it. Cooling the Pacific in one spot ended up warming places like Europe and Asia, because the climate system is all connected and the heat has to go somewhere. It could also set up a stronger La Niña the next year, which is just a different kind of trouble, shifting droughts and floods to a different set of regions.

Change in mean June to February temperature and precipitation anomalies due to MCB compared to El Niño for select regions (Source: Targeted marine cloud brightening weakens subsequent El Niño)

And even if you were comfortable with those tradeoffs, the hardware isn’t close to ready. The sprayers we have today would need to be about a hundred times more effective. Worst of all, the study didn’t test what happens if you do this repeatedly, year after year, which is the only way it would matter in the real world. So the long-term impacts on ocean circulation are basically an open question.

El Niño is much more than just a weather event — it creates winners and losers around the world.

Typical impacts of El Niño (Source)

It can bring a brutal drought to the Horn of Africa while also dialing down hurricane risk along the U.S. Gulf Coast. Those two outcomes can be tied to the same shift in the Pacific. So if we step in and “fix” El Niño, we’re also choosing where the harm goes instead.

Turning it off to protect one region may mean exposing another, and the people affected wouldn’t necessarily get any say in that decision.

And the “off switch” story skips the most important detail: today’s El Niño is showing up in a Pacific that is already the warmest it has ever been. El Niño starts from a baseline we spent a century and a half raising by burning and polluting, and it stacks its natural warmth on top of that raised floor.

The Largest Interference Is The One We Keep Refusing

Before we send any fleet out, there’s a question that needs an answer: does a warmer world make El Niño itself stronger, beyond just handing it a hotter starting line? You would think we’d know by now, but the science isn’t settled.

El Niño lives in the coupling between the ocean and the sky, and the machinery that drives it is fiddly: how clouds form over warming water, how the winds answer to a change in temperature, how slow waves travel through the deep ocean and come back months later. Climate models handle the big picture well and still struggle with those small moving parts.

But that’s not the same as no signal.

Some of the strongest work in the field finds that greenhouse warming could roughly double how often the extreme El Niño events happen. Others, looking at the newest generation of models, come back less certain.

Schematic depicting the mechanism for increased occurrences of extreme El Niño under greenhouse warming (Source: Increasing frequency of extreme El Niño events due to greenhouse warming)

The answer, if we ever have it, doesn’t change what we should do. Whether the events are getting fiercer or just riding higher on a floor we raised, the outcome on the ground is the same: bigger droughts, bigger floods, harder years for the people with the least room to absorb them.

Either way, the cause underneath is the heat we added.

That’s what unsettles me about the whole “off-switch” conversation, and it isn’t the science, because even they frame it as a way to buy time while we deal with the actual cause. But look at what we’re actually proposing: sending a fleet out to interfere with a rhythm that has turned in the Pacific for thousands of years. El Niño isn’t the malfunction. The extra heat underneath it is.

We keep looking for ways to reach into nature and hold it still so we don’t have to feel and reckon with what we’ve already done, when the thing making El Niño dangerous was never El Niño. It’s the century of carbon we poured into the sky, still rising.

Instead, we call Hail Marys like marine cloud brightening an intervention, a bold reach into the machinery of the planet, when the largest intervention available to us runs the other way. The thing that would actually cool the ocean El Niño rides on is stopping carbon from going up, not adding a mist coming down.

Cutting emissions is the real intervention, the one reach into the system that treats the cause instead of the symptom, and it’s the one we keep calling too hard while we sketch out fleets of spray ships. And the biggest risk is what happens the moment a patch seems to work: everyone relaxes, and the real urgency to do the hard, lasting fix (the one that actually solves the problem) fades away.

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This year’s Super El Niño is likely to hit hard — really hard. So first things first: we should use every tool we already have to protect the people who’ll be in its path.

But if there’s a takeaway here, it shouldn’t be the flashy one about “switching off” El Niño. The simple lesson is this: El Niño isn’t the main problem. The problem is that we keep heating the ocean and the air it draws from.

We don’t need to figure out how to stop El Niño. We need to stop raising the temperature of the world it’s born into.

May the northern lights guide you,

M.