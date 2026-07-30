Antarctic Sapiens 🇦🇶

Antarctic Sapiens 🇦🇶

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Mark Roberts's avatar
Mark Roberts
4h

Great analysis. Appreciate the detailed review of climate havens becoming less safe as new climate dangers emerge and the importance of community which billionaires seldom seem to have.

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Amanirenas's avatar
Amanirenas
6h

Thank you for this update in climate awareness. Yes, the greedy psychopaths and degenerates that have destroyed much of the habitability of the planet are finding out there’s nowhere to hide from the consequences of their avarice-driven privileged decisions and disastrous deeds.

Unfortunately, the poor and those that didn’t contribute to these conditions (mainly indigenous communities around the world) are already suffering the worse impacts of climate catastrophe. Hope the rich assholes get their due.

As for the rest, your advice is time tested and true…build community, resilience, sustainability and trust.

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