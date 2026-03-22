The Energy Lockdown Has Started
The war in Iran didn’t just block a shipping lane. It started dismantling the infrastructure the world runs on.
The initial expectation, in the first days after the Strait of Hormuz closed, was that the disruption would last a week, maybe two. Markets would tighten, prices would spike, diplomats would find an off-ramp, and the global energy system would resume its ordinary, polluting hum.
That expectation has now imploded, and how fast it did only reveals somethin…