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Even the Sun Can Have a Bad Year
We built fragility into everything, and El Niño will expose them all
Jul 2
•
Ricky Lanusse 🇦🇶
24
10
June 2026
The Heatwave That Broke Memory
Europe was built for a climate that no longer exists
Jun 30
•
Martina H 🇬🇱
and
Ricky Lanusse 🇦🇶
37
2
18
The Weather Has Entered The Body
Even inside the Arctic Circle, the idea of heat as someone else’s problem has started to sound ridiculous
Jun 25
•
Martina H 🇬🇱
and
Ricky Lanusse 🇦🇶
28
3
12
Antarctica Is Done Being the Coldest Argument
We kept it frozen in our heads so we could keep everything else exactly as it was
Jun 23
•
Ricky Lanusse 🇦🇶
40
5
14
The $500 Billion Way to Reopen a Door That Was Already Open
The US went to war to take it all and bought the Strait back at retail, financing included
Jun 19
•
Martina H 🇬🇱
and
Ricky Lanusse 🇦🇶
6
1
4
Welcome To El Niño
A warm ocean meets a world already breaking on four fronts at once — and the next two years are where they collide
Jun 17
•
Martina H 🇬🇱
and
Ricky Lanusse 🇦🇶
44
6
16
A Weakening AMOC Left One Blue Scar On The Map — And Its Consequences Run Pole To Pole
Why the worst climate news of the year is a patch of cold water
Jun 14
•
Martina H 🇬🇱
and
Ricky Lanusse 🇦🇶
41
3
13
This Will Be The Never-Ending War
Nobody can locate the beginning of the circle anymore — and the circle doesn’t particularly want to be located
Jun 12
•
Jamal J. Ghadi
and
Ricky Lanusse 🇦🇶
17
3
7
What If This World Cup Never Happened?
Seven Eritrean players vanished after a crucial win, and somehow they might be the freest footballers in the world
Jun 11
•
Ricky Lanusse 🇦🇶
7
2
3
The Oldest Weapon In War
Fully operational. Contained. Over. Almost. Fine.
Jun 8
•
Ricky Lanusse 🇦🇶
13
1
4
Patagonia™ Spent 53 Years Profiting From My Homeland — Now It’s Suing a Drag Queen Over the Name
This time, profit beat the planet, and it did it wearing the planet’s favorite jacket.
Jun 4
•
Ricky Lanusse 🇦🇶
15
2
11
This Atlantic Hurricane Season Could Be Quiet. What Comes After Won’t.
A scar outlives the memory of the wound
Jun 3
•
Ricky Lanusse 🇦🇶
9
4
© 2026 Ricky Lanusse
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