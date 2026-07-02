Antarctic Sapiens 🇦🇶

Antarctic Sapiens 🇦🇶

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June 2026

The Heatwave That Broke Memory
Europe was built for a climate that no longer exists
  Martina H 🇬🇱 and Ricky Lanusse 🇦🇶
The Weather Has Entered The Body
Even inside the Arctic Circle, the idea of heat as someone else’s problem has started to sound ridiculous
  Martina H 🇬🇱 and Ricky Lanusse 🇦🇶
Antarctica Is Done Being the Coldest Argument
We kept it frozen in our heads so we could keep everything else exactly as it was
  Ricky Lanusse 🇦🇶
The $500 Billion Way to Reopen a Door That Was Already Open
The US went to war to take it all and bought the Strait back at retail, financing included
  Martina H 🇬🇱 and Ricky Lanusse 🇦🇶
Welcome To El Niño
A warm ocean meets a world already breaking on four fronts at once — and the next two years are where they collide
  Martina H 🇬🇱 and Ricky Lanusse 🇦🇶
A Weakening AMOC Left One Blue Scar On The Map — And Its Consequences Run Pole To Pole
Why the worst climate news of the year is a patch of cold water
  Martina H 🇬🇱 and Ricky Lanusse 🇦🇶
This Will Be The Never-Ending War
Nobody can locate the beginning of the circle anymore — and the circle doesn’t particularly want to be located
  Jamal J. Ghadi and Ricky Lanusse 🇦🇶
What If This World Cup Never Happened?
Seven Eritrean players vanished after a crucial win, and somehow they might be the freest footballers in the world
  Ricky Lanusse 🇦🇶
The Oldest Weapon In War
Fully operational. Contained. Over. Almost. Fine.
  Ricky Lanusse 🇦🇶
Patagonia™ Spent 53 Years Profiting From My Homeland — Now It’s Suing a Drag Queen Over the Name
This time, profit beat the planet, and it did it wearing the planet’s favorite jacket.
  Ricky Lanusse 🇦🇶
This Atlantic Hurricane Season Could Be Quiet. What Comes After Won’t.
A scar outlives the memory of the wound
  Ricky Lanusse 🇦🇶
© 2026 Ricky Lanusse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
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